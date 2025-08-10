Review: GAME ON! at Hole In The Wall Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s always a big deal to have a worldwide premiere. To be able to take a piece of art that you have spent many years on- in this case, 8 years- and finally be able to present it to the world in an official capacity is such a satisfying experience; and one that keeps theater alive! As a writer myself, I believe that new works are the lifeblood of our industry, so when I was invited to review the premiere of a new musical, Game On!, at the Hole in the Wall Theater, there was no hesitation.

Game On! is a teen-centric, boardgame themed musical from the Seery Family- Lynn, Mike, and Isabella- with a very clear intent and purpose: To be a fun, whimsical musical with substance that highlighting teen characters that are played by teen actors; none of these thirty-something year olds masquerading as high school students. In this regard, Game On! was a smashing success: A majority of the cast were of high school age, and all of the roles were cast age-accurately! On top of that, the music was catchy and the story was clear. The Seery’s began with a silly concept but admitted that, as the plan developed, the story evolved into something substantial, which I think greatly benefited them in the long run: While there is a time and place for a fluff musical with spoofy songs about board games, the world deserves- and needs- something a little more nuanced, which Game On! provides in spades.

In true Hole in the Wall fashion, they poured their heart and soul into every aspect of this production: From the spectacular set to the delightful dancing, no opportunity was left empty. Starting with the proverbial elephant in the room, the set and scenic design by Bill Arnold and Holly Harwood was brilliant. The open space downstage and ample wing space allowed for quick scene transitions as we went from a kitchen table to bedrooms, to a basketball court, and beyond. The real magic lay in the Game On Storefront, where folding walls keep the storefront hidden until needed, and the multiple sliding door layers on stage left that can instantly bring us outdoors, differentiate between the Stafford’s and Rivers’ homes, and act as an interactive projector with the slide of a wall.

This excellent use of space allowed choreographer, Rae Janeil, to play with the movement of the characters from song to song; from massive ensemble dances to intimate solos and duets, Janeil’s choreography only served to enhance the experience and never detract. Even if a dance step or two was missed by the cast, this is the type of show where that doesn’t really matter: just smile and continue to have fun. Under the guidance of director, Julianna Corrales, all of the pieces fell into place and the show as a whole felt like a cohesive unit.

Finally, any game is only as strong as its best mechanic, and the same is said in the theater: Despite all of the success in the technical world, this show would be nothing without its cast. Headlined by teens and supported by adults, the cast had the same amount of heart as the rest of the production did. As much as I would love to sit and highlight everyone who took the stage, I’m already at a full-page review and I fear that I’ll start losing my audience, so I’ll just hit on those who made the biggest impact: Quinn & Paul Rivers, Sam & Chris Stafford, and their son, Marcus. Starting with Quinn Rivers, played by Lena Whiteside, she was the dramatic crux of this musical and Lena played it with aplomb. Her powerful vocals and her command of the stage made her shine when she was In Focus but never detract from the scene when she was merely in the background. Clearly a driving force, Lena held her own. Constantly by her side stands Marcus Stafford, played by Willow Cotter. As the adoptive son of Sam & Chris Stafford, his constant fear of abandonment by his new family relates to the audience strongly, while his selfless compassion for his friends shows his strength in community. It’s no surprise when Marcus becomes the glue that brings the community together. Speaking of his family, Sam & Chris Stafford serve as the over-arching plat focus of the musical: Their board game store, Game On, finds itself at the center of a torn community when the religious zealots of town launch a boycott of the store given Sam & Chris’s homosexuality. Sam and Chris, played by Melanie Serkosky and Violet Falkowski, respectively, balanced the tightrope between loving parents and concerned business owners expertly; always doing their best to focus on their children while keeping their business afloat. Finally, the easy antagonist: Paul Rivers. Quinn’s father and devout Christian, he serves as the religious center of the town. Unfortunately for everyone else, he has taken the radical traditionalist view that homosexuality is a sin. Played by Kuhlken Gorman, Paul Rivers immediately finds himself at odds with both the main characters and the audience, as this particular audience (as I imagine many of them are) were extremely loving and open people who hate to see this kind of oppression. Love is Love and should be celebrated, which Game On! does from beginning to end.

Game On! is a fun, heartfelt musical with a lot of potential and a huge audience in Connecticut. The timer is running out, however, to see this musical before it closes! Game On! runs from August 1st through August 16th at the Hole in the Wall Theatre in New Britain, CT. Performances are on Fri/Sat at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Prior to all Saturday performances, Hole in the Wall is offering a family-friendly, “Satur-Slay” Drag Show starting at 6:30pm! A wonderful time and a great way to support local drag queens while getting in the vibe for the show! You can purchase tickets online at hitw.org.

