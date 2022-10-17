Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Winter 2022 Classes In Simsbury And Hartford

Registration is open for Playhouse Theatre Academy's winter 2022 classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT! Classes in Simsbury will take place at Simsmore Square (540 Hopmeadow Street) and classes in Hartford will take place at the 224 EcoSpace (224 Farmington Avenue). Sessions are eight weeks long, and there will be a Share Day on the final class for family and friends! Need-based scholarships are available.

Winter 2022 classes include the following: First Steps Into Theatre (Ages 4-6), Creative Kids (Ages 6-8), Story to Stage (Ages 6-8), Intro to Acting (Ages 7-9 & 9-12), Young Actors: Building a Character (Ages 9-12), Advanced Young Actors: Production - Shakespeare's The Tempest (Ages 9-13), Being in the Moment: Improv for Beginners (Ages 9-12), Improv - Level 2 (Ages 9-12), Acting for the Camera (Ages 10-17), and Intro to Playwriting: (Ages 17 and up). Adult Programs for Winter to be announced soon. For full class descriptions, teaching artist bios, and more, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

Playhouse Theatre Academy also offers Literature Alive, a field trip program that extends the classroom by allowing students to see daytime professional theatre productions at Playhouse on Park! Upcoming 2022-23 offerings include August Wilson's FENCES (Grades 9-12, November 9-18, 2022), A CHARLES DICKENS CHRISTMAS (Grades 3-8, December 13-23, 2022), and the World Premiere of DANDELION (Grades Pre-K - 3, April 25 - May 12, 2023). For show descriptions, available times, and more info, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org. Additionally, schools may book in-school or after school classes and workshops, and there are options for homeschool groups as well.

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including winter 2022 pricing and registration forms, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.