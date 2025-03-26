ROPE World Premiere Adaptation and More Set for Hartford Stage 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hartford Stage has revealed the lineup for the Tony Award-winning theater’s 2025/2026 season. Artistic Director Melia Bensussen will helm two productions: a spring 2026 production of the Arthur Miller classic Death of a Salesman and a world premiere adaptation of Rope by Jeffrey Hatcher this fall, which is based on the same source material that inspired the Hitchcock film of the same name. See the full season here!



ROPE

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

Based on the play Rope’s End by Patrick Hamilton

Directed by Melia Bensussen

October 10 – November 2, 2025 • World Premiere



Is there such thing as a perfect crime? The riveting crime thriller that inspired Alfred Hitchcock and Jimmy Stewart in 1948 gets a tantalizing new adaptation from playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde). A murder has been committed, and the two killers host a dinner party in the very room where the victim’s body is hidden. Drunk on arrogance, they claim it is the “perfect murder” and believe getting caught is impossible. But tension builds as cracks begin to appear and audiences are whisked from one moment of suspense to the next. Are the murderers’ slips unconscious or something more sinister? This must-see for fans of thrillers and crime dramas will captivate anyone who has ever been tempted to get away with something.



A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A Ghost Story of Christmas

By Charles Dickens

Adapted and directed by Michael Wilson

November 22 – December 28, 2025



Hartford’s Beloved Holiday Tradition



On a bleak and snowy Christmas Eve, Ebenezer Scrooge wants nothing more than to collect his debts. But when he is visited by a ghostly old friend, Scrooge must confront his own selfish ways and discover the true meaning of Christmas. Join Scrooge and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future on this journey of redemption in a mesmerizing display of theatrical magic and wonder.



THE COTTAGE

By Sandy Rustin

Directed by Zoë Golub-Sass

January 16 – February 8, 2026



A comedy about doing the right thing with the wrong person. If six people are involved in a love triangle – does that make it a love hexagon? A witty farce about romance, sex, marriage, betrayal and, well — love, The Cottage will keep you laughing as a hilarious web of secrets is revealed. It is 1923 in a charming cottage in the English countryside. Sylvia is certain that she married the wrong man and has sent telegrams to that effect to both her husband and her lover’s wife. That brazen decision sets off a cavalcade of arrivals, surprises, and laughs. What follows is a fast-moving, unpredictable, and — potentially murderous — romp.



DEATH OF A SALESMAN

By Arthur Miller

Directed by Melia Bensussen

February 27 – March 29, 2026



A salesman has got to dream. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner is one of the most profound classic dramas of the American theater and a poignant story of the perilously high cost of the American Dream. Willy Loman desperately craves success for himself and his sons, but stark reality cannot live up to his dreams. The wall of delusions he has constructed quietly crumbles around him while a devastated and demoralized man searches in vain for a hidden path to greatness. Meanwhile, his devoted wife holds out hope, and his sons wrestle with their own failings. Death of a Salesman is beautifully written and endlessly surprising, revealing new truths to every generation of audiences.



NATIVE GARDENS

By Karen Zacarias

Director TBA

April 17 – May 10, 2026



Good neighbors don’t grow on trees. What starts as a warm welcome for new neighbors quickly devolves into a flower-flinging backyard battle for the ages in this hilarious contemporary comedy. Pablo and Tania, an up-and-coming young couple, are new to the neighborhood. Virginia and Frank next door have been fixtures for decades. While the couples disagree on landscaping and decor, they agree on one thing: the ugly chain link fence separating their yards has got to go. Their plan takes an unexpected turn when the truth about that old fence is discovered, and Tania’s vision for native plants and wildflowers doesn’t align with Frank’s pesticide-dependent manicured masterpiece. Their differences extend beyond gardening with race, class, age, and gender all on the table. Despite all of this, will they be able to sow the seeds of friendship?



SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by Hugh Wheeler

Based on an adaptation by Christopher Bond

Directed by Rob Ruggiero

A Co-Production with TheaterWorks Hartford

June 5 – July 5, 2026



A musical thriller. Winner of 8 Tony Awards (including Best Musical), the musical thriller Sweeney Todd is Sondheim at his best! In a historic partnership, Hartford Stage and TheaterWorks Hartford are joining forces to produce a powerfully intimate chamber production of this theatrical masterpiece. TWH Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero will direct this chilling tale of love, murder and revenge at Hartford Stage. Set in the dark corners of 19th Century London, Sweeney Todd soars with an unforgettable score, razor-sharp wit, and heart-pounding theatricality. This story of “the demon barber of Fleet Street” promises to thrill and delight Hartford audiences.

