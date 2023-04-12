Previews: THE PROM Embraces Acceptance At Stamford High School

What more authentic place to produce the Broadway musical The Prom than at a high school with an enormously talented cast and director? Audiences will relive their high school feelings of wanting to be accepted the moment they step into Stamford High School's picture-perfect brick building.

For those of you who are not familiar with The Prom, the story is about Emma Nolan (played by Lola Duhov) who plans to bring her girlfriend, Alyssa Greene (Cooper Toland) to the senior prom. This takes place in a conservative, sheltered town in Indiana, and the school board and PTA flip out. After some fiery discussions, the powers that be decided to cancel the prom entirely for that year. After more heated debate, the board agreed to have a mini prom with Emma, Cooper, and limited guests at a local country club while some parents secretly organized a traditional prom for the rest of the students, to be held in a different location.

Emma tweets about being bullied and professional actors Dee Dee Allen (Hayden Katz) and Barry Glickman (Max Guttman) find them on Twitter. After their recent Broadway flop, they decided they need to improve their image with celebrity activism. They recruit actors Trent Oliver (Leo Field) and Angie Dickinson (Adele Samsonas) to help Emma have the time of her life with her girlfriend by sponsoring a "Second Chance" prom. Later, the state attorney ordered that the school must hold a prom, but when Emma and Barry enter the school, the gym is empty. Principal Hawkins (Pierce Colfer), a huge fan of Dee Dee's, admits that the PTA, whose president is Alyssa's homophobic mother, organized the prom to be held across town. Emma asks Alyssa to come out that night, but Alyssa isn't ready.

The media gets a hold of the story of the fake prom. By now, Emma is scared to talk about her story, even with the encouragement of the actors, who set about to encourage the others to accept her as she is. Emma uploads a video in which she sings about her struggles and yearning for acceptance. The video goes viral, and the actors plan an inclusive prom for Emma and every LGBTQ+ kid in the state. The PTA is up in arms again, but the students support an inclusive prom.

The message of The Prom is about feeling accepted and that holds true for those of us who graduated from high school years ago and for today's adolescents. Inclusivity is embraced in Stamford, so this show is not a lesson in tolerance and acceptance. It's a show for people who already embrace it and who appreciate talent.

Director Tom DeSalvo, a 2000 graduate of Stamford High School, has directed many s shows in Stamford, both at the high school and at Curtain Call. This is a show that the Strawberry Hill Players have wanted to do for a while, but Tom knew that it might be hard to get the rights to it. But that came through, and during the last week of January, he held auditions. Tom allows for lost days in winter due to possible snow days. In addition, he breaks up tech week into two weeks. The week before that, they do the lighting and sound to get the performers used to that. Then come the dress rehearsals with live music and costumes so they can get used to it faster and do more runs without interruptions.

Members of the Strawberry Hill Players have a lot more work to do besides memorizing lines and keeping up with Stamford High School's impressive curriculum. Tom has the performers do a lot of character work. He, the assistant director, and one or two of the characters will talk during rehearsals about the backstory of the characters. Why are you here? What is your connection to it? Even when someone is singing, that person must progress the story with the song and continue to build the background. "I prioritize character development over blocking," he says. He feels that they need to invest and connect with their characters so that the audience will connect and relate to them.

Tom says he always makes "sure that the ensemble players are included. What are your feelings? Even if the character doesn't have a name, they are part of that play, not just [by] being on stage.

"The show represents a big population.... across the country. It tells the story about love and acceptance no matter what. It doesn't have to be based on sexuality. At Stamford High School, everyone's welcome. Everyone supports everyone."

The cast will also have a unique opportunity to meet and learn from Broadway's original Emma, Caitlin Kinnunen (pictured above). Tom, who is well known in the area's theater community, was introduced to Caitlin by one of his contacts, and she was enthusiastic about holding a workshop on character development.

Did we mention the immense talent of the Strawberry Hill Players? Most of this year's cast are sophomores, but some have already demonstrated their performing chops in the Stamford All-School Musical productions. Like other Stamford High School alumni, some plan to make a career in show business. Some have previously performed at the recent Knight of Cabaret along with Stamford High School alumni.

The rest of the cast of 34 players includes Chloé Naudet (Mrs. Greene), Kate Morton (Shelby), Kaylee Deenihann (Kaylee), Ava Wagner-Nast (Susan), Michael Faherty (Nick), Justin Benitez (Kevin), Keyli Maldonado (Olivia Keating/Teen Ensemble), Ella Leferman (Dance Captain/Featured Dancer/Teen Ensemble), Grace Huber (Dance Captain/Featured Dancer/Teen Ensemble), Sabina Farley (Featured Dancer/Teen Ensemble), Sophia Truglio (Featured Dancer/Teen Ensemble), Ashlyn Rufus (Featured Dancer/Teen Ensemble), Connor Armstrong (Featured Dancer/Teen Ensemble), Emily Wainwright (Featured Dancer/Teen Ensemble), Mia Carrizzo (Teen Ensemble), Sebastian Colfer (Teen Ensemble),

Joa Field (Teen Ensemble), Ava Carney (Teen Ensemble), Thamar J. Mercius (Teen Ensemble), Jane McNamara (Teen Ensemble), James Carlton (Male Coach/Adult Ensemble), Zoe Guaman (Adult Ensemble), Reilly Magee (Adult Ensemble), Miranda Rotstein (Adult Ensemble), Minh Ho (Adult Ensemble), and Jayra Chaves Guiterrez (Adult Ensemble).

Crew members include Caitlin Roberts (choreographer), Jerold Goldstein (music director), Matthew Gurecki (pit conductor), Jamie LaJoie (technical director), Laura Sanchez (stage manager), Connor Hoch (assistant stage manager), and Annie Dunn (costumes and faculty advisor).

The book is by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Beguelin. It is loosely based on a true story and Jack Viertel's original concept. Running time is two hours and 30 minutes with a 15-minute intermission.

The Prom will run from Friday, April 28 until Saturday May 6 at 7:30 p.m. (with one matinee at 2:00 on the last day). Stamford High School is located at 55 Strawberry Hill Avenue in Stamford. Tickets are $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for students and seniors and are available at Click Here. All ticket sales are final.