Previews: FAITH HEALER at Sherman Players

The Sherman Players are proud to present, Faith Healer, by Brian Friel. A beautifully written play told in four monologues, Friel explores the fallibility of memory and the complex interplay of love, loyalty, loss, and despair.

The talented cast features venerated area actors Matt Bogen, Priscilla Squiers, and Bruce Tredwell. Directed by Kyle Minor and produced by Robin Frome, you can expect a thought-provoking evening that honors the starkness of the Irish coast and the beauty of its language.

To celebrate the Irish connection, Sherman Players will host a pre-show Irish music session in the Green Room. Expect a pub atmosphere with Celtic themed music played by area musicians. The sessions will take place from 7:00-7:45 on Fridays & Saturdays, and 1:00-1:45 before Sunday matinees. Join them for the festivities to put you in the Irish frame of mind.

Faith Healer runs September 18 (Preview Night), 19, 20, 26, 27, October 3 & 4 at 8:00PM and September 21, 28, and October 5 at 2:00PM. For more information on this production and to get tickets, please visit their website at shermanplayers.org. Also, feel free to check out this interview with Priscilla Squiers!

NOTE: Faith Healer contains themes that may be difficult for some audiences. Not recommended for young audiences.