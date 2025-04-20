Previews: AT THE WEDDING at Brookfield Theatre For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You are cordially invited to the best day of someone else's life…but what if it's also the worst day of yours? Join Carlo as she attempts to make it through the night without drinking too much, talking too much, or trying to win back the bride in the new comedy At The Wedding on stage at Brookfield Theatre opening April 25.

Bryna Turner's bittersweet play, a laugh-out-loud comedy that nonetheless addresses some big issues, is for anyone who has ever attended a wedding...or had their heart broken. It is directed by Rae Janeil with assistant director Pippa Walton and stars regional and local favorites including Amanda Friedman, Anya Nardone, Liam McGrath, Angie Joachim, LuLu Rothen, Abi Heydenburg, and Andrés Idrovo.

Shows are at the theatre on Route 25, next to Brookfield Library, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through May 10. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors 65 and older. They are available online or at the door. There will also be a free preview on Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m. for area senior citizens. Seating is open and reservations are not needed.

Brookfield Theatre's 2025 Season is made possible with the support of the Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of Arts; Support has also been provided to Brookfield Theatre from CT Humanities (CTH), with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature; Along with the generous donations of our many supporters and subscribers

