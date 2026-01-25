Previews: 17 MINUTES at Westport Country Playhouse Barn

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Connecticut has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to theater, and there is something for everyone at every level, price point, and every interest. Greenheart Productions, newly formed by Andrea Lynn Green and Susan Jacobson, is starting off with a bold first offering.

Greenheart Productions will present its inaugural event with a professional staged reading of Scott Organ’s 17 Minutes. The reading is directed by Andrea Lynn Green, a co-founder along with Susan Jacobson, and it features an ensemble of professionals known to Connecticut audiences. Jacobson is joined by Mike Boland, Dawn Vanessa Brown, Brian J. Carter, Susan Vanech, and Allan Zeller. The stage directions will be read by Greenheart’s associate producer Luisa Tanno.

The title of the play represents the 17 minutes that Deputy Sheriff Andy Rubens stood outside a school while there was a shooter inside. The play explores the communal and residual effects of a shooting through Andy, who is struggling with his own complicity in the tragedy, and seeks meaning in the aftermath of the shooting.

Organ’s play is the type of theatre that Greenheart Productions plans to present: urgent, multifaceted, and meaningful. It is the type of play that stimulates thoughtful conversations about themes and events that our society faces today. Green and Jacobson are committed to producing new works, inviting community engagement, and creating partnerships with other theater organizations and established area venues.

The reading is about 80 minutes and will be followed by a panel discussion led by PBS broadcaster and author Randye Kaye. The panelists include the playwright Scott Organ, Greenheart Productions co-founder Susan Jacobson, Unquowa School head Sharon Lauer, Norwalk educator Elizabeth Simmons, and Greenwich police officer Yves Gerald Pierre.

The reading of 17 Minutes is a fundraiser for Greenheart Productions and a community gathering. “We believe live performance has the power to shift perspective,” says Green. “Every project we take on is chosen with purpose: to provoke thought, spark conversation, and lead with compassion.”

Jacobson adds, “We were moved by the play's devastating simplicity and honesty. Scott Organ masterfully explores and reveals the effect of gun violence on a personal and societal level, without pointing fingers. This play provides a chance to stop, think, reflect and have a dialogue on the subject.”

The reading will be held on Friday, February 6th at 7:00 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse Barn. Seating is limited, so book your tickets now at

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/greenheartproductions/1987596. For more information, visit www.greenheartproductions.org. This event is recommended for ages 16 and older because it contains themes related to a school shooting and what follows.