Playhouse on Park to Host Cabaret Fundraiser Featuring The Falcetti Four

This 90-minute Cabaret includes songs from Broadway shows, jazz standards, and more.

Jul. 07, 2025
Playhouse on Park to Host Cabaret Fundraiser Featuring The Falcetti Four
Playhouse will host Broadway and Beyond: A Broadway Style Cabaret on Monday, August 4th 7:30am - 9am with a wine and cheese reception beginning at 7pm. This 90-minute Cabaret includes songs from Broadway shows, jazz standards, and more.

Singers Carolyn Burke, Hillary Ekwall, Amanda Forker & Rick Fountain have all performed previously on the Playhouse stage and are members of the original Falcetti Four**. Colin Britt will accompany the singers.  A complimentary wine and cheese reception will begin at 7:00 pm. Refreshments will be available throughout the performance. This is a fundraiser for Playhouse on Park. 

All tickets are $22.50 (inclusive of fees), reserved seating. This is a fundraiser for Playhouse on Park. 100% of the proceeds will be donated back to the theatre. 

**In 2011, Playhouse on Park partnered with Falcetti Pianos to offer a free two-hour cabaret every Friday night in Blue Back Square. What was meant to be a short-term series turned into a permanent event. "Facletti Fridays” occurred every Friday evening for two years, never missing a single Friday night! While eventually there was a wider rotation of singers, the original four included Carolyn Burke, Hillary Ekwall, Amanda Forker, & Rick Fountain. They were a consistent presence throughout these two years. 

For more information, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.




