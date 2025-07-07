Playhouse on Park to Host Cabaret Fundraiser Featuring The Falcetti Four

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playhouse will host Broadway and Beyond: A Broadway Style Cabaret on Monday, August 4th 7:30am - 9am with a wine and cheese reception beginning at 7pm. This 90-minute Cabaret includes songs from Broadway shows, jazz standards, and more.

Singers Carolyn Burke, Hillary Ekwall, Amanda Forker & Rick Fountain have all performed previously on the Playhouse stage and are members of the original Falcetti Four**. Colin Britt will accompany the singers. A complimentary wine and cheese reception will begin at 7:00 pm. Refreshments will be available throughout the performance. This is a fundraiser for Playhouse on Park.

All tickets are $22.50 (inclusive of fees), reserved seating. This is a fundraiser for Playhouse on Park. 100% of the proceeds will be donated back to the theatre.

**In 2011, Playhouse on Park partnered with Falcetti Pianos to offer a free two-hour cabaret every Friday night in Blue Back Square. What was meant to be a short-term series turned into a permanent event. "Facletti Fridays” occurred every Friday evening for two years, never missing a single Friday night! While eventually there was a wider rotation of singers, the original four included Carolyn Burke, Hillary Ekwall, Amanda Forker, & Rick Fountain. They were a consistent presence throughout these two years.

For more information, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.