Playhouse on Park to Host Annual Fundraiser ENCORE! POP ROCKS

Playhouse on Park will host their annual fundraiser ENCORE! POP ROCKS! at the Bristol Event Center, one of the newest Connecticut event venues. All proceeds from the evening will help keep professional live theatre on the Playhouse on Park stage and bring theatre arts programs to children, youth, and schools through Playhouse Theatre Academy.

This year, the theme is POP Rocks! which will be fully realized through all aspects of the event. The evening will include fine dining, dancing, live and silent auctions, world-class entertainment, and dancing ‘Till Midnight with Latanya Ferrell.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 26th from 6:00 pm - 12:00 am.

Bristol Event Center is central Connecticut’s Foremost Wedding & Event Venue. A Truly One-of-a-Kind Guest Experience. Located at 112 Century Drive, Bristol, CT 06010, free parking is available on-site. Overnight accommodations are available at Home2 Suites by Hilton Bristol.

Tori Mooney and Kevin Cronin will host the event. The live auctioneer will be Rachel Orkin-Ramey. Past performers you have seen on the Playhouse Stage will provide entertainment and will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The online auction will go live on April 16th. All are encouraged to bid/shop.

Tickets are now on sale for $250 Patron, $350 Benefactor. Young Professionals (35 and younger) can purchase tickets for $150 thanks to HAS Insurance Agency for underwriting these tickets.

Additionally, you may become a sponsor or advertiser. Playhouse on Park is also launching a Silent Auction on May 6; Playhouse on Park will provide you with a tax receipt for your contribution and your business will be acknowledged on the online auction platform, the Playhouse on Park website, print program book.

For more information on tickets, sponsorships, advertisements, and the Silent Auction, contact Emma Cook at ecook@playhousetheatregroup.org or via phone at 860-523-5900 x15. To purchase tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

