Playhouse on Park Unveils Cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Debut

Playhouse on Park has announced the cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!, the laugh-out-loud musical comedy by Anthony King and Scott Brown. The production begins previews January 21 and runs through February 8 at Playhouse on Park.

GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! will be directed by SASHA BRÄTT, with music direction by MILES MESSIER.

This wildly clever, high-energy musical spoof takes you on a joyfully absurd ride through one of history's most unlikely Broadway pitches. Bud and Doug, a pair of aspiring playwrights, perform an audition for investors to fund their new, ill-advised project: a big, splashy musical about none other than the inventor of the printing press– Johann Gutenberg! Armed with hats, props, and unshakable enthusiasm, Bud and Doug perform every role in their crass historical epic, with the hope that one of the producers in attendance will give them that elusive Broadway contract. It's art, imitating life, imitating art!

The cast of GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!, features: JEREMIAH GINN (BUD DAVENPORT) NYC: THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE, A SIGN OF THE TIMES, MURDER FOR TWO; Tour: ANASTASIA (1ST NATIONAL TOUR), A CHORUS LINE (DIR./CHOR. BAAYORK LEE), MURDER FOR TWO; Arena Stage, Goodspeed Opera House, Ogunquit Playhouse. JOHN WASCAVAGE (DOUG SIMON) Off-Broadway: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG, WHO IS JIMMY PANTS?National Tours: DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL, MURDER FOR TWO. Regional Credits include: DCPA, Geffen Playhouse, Pittsburgh CLO, Utah Shakespeare Festival. JIMMY DONOHUE (Swing) Seven Angels Theatre: Buddy the Elf ELF THE MUSICAL; William Barfée 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE; Waiter FIRST DATE. Goshen Players: Seymour LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS.

Sasha Brätt (Director) is excited to return home to Playhouse on Park where he has directed ALL IS CALM (2020 [online] and 2025 [live]), MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY,THE REVISIONIST, TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE, THE DINING ROOM, and OTHELLO(Best Play: Broadwayworld.com - CT).

This production is recommended for Ages 12 and up. The runtime is approximately 2 hours including one 15-minute intermission.

For more information on GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 ext. 10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.