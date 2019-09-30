Playhouse on Park Kicks Off Young Audiences Series with MERRILEE MANNERLY: A MAGNIFICENT NEW MUSICAL

MERRILEE MANNERLY: A MAGNIFICENT NEW MUSICAL will run at Playhouse on Park from December 6-18. Sensory Friendly Performances will be on Friday, December 6 at 9:30am and Saturday, December 7 at 10:00am.

MERRILEE MANNERLY - A MAGNIFICENT NEW MUSICAL is a fun and energetic new musical based on the Mom's Choice Award-Winning book by Connecticut authors Mary Cashman and Cynthia Whipple. With lively music, dancing and lots of laughs, Merrilee Mannerly reminds us all that "Good Manners are Always in Fashion." Ryan Ratelle will direct and Enrique Brown will choreograph. Book by William Squier, Mary Cashman & Cynthia Whipple; lyrics by William Squier; and music by Jeffrey Lodin.

Following the Playhouse on Park production, MERRILEE MANNERLY - A MAGNIFICENT NEW MUSICAL will play an open-ended run in New York City, opening in the spring of 2020.

"We are delighted to bring Merrilee, Posy, and pals to Connecticut this December with our friends at Playhouse on Park," said Ryan Ratelle. "Merrilee was born in Connecticut by local authors Mary Cashman and Cynthia Whipple, making this production the perfect precursor to our debut in New York City. In a fun, humorous, and active way, MERRILEE MANNERLY reminds children of all ages the importance of kindness, respect, and teamwork - lessons we could all stand to be reminded of these days."

Merrilee Mannerly loves good manners - in fact, she's practically an expert. Imagine Merrilee's surprise when a princess from a land of no manners moves in next door and invites her to a birthday party. With her grandmother's magnificent Manifesto of Manners in hand, Merrilee Mannerly is ready to help her new friend, Princess Posy, host the best party ever! Along the way, silliness ensues, friendships are formed, and the two girls discover the real secret behind good manners.

Tickets for performances December 6 through December 18 are now on sale at $20 each ($18 with Student, Senior, and Let's Go Arts discounts). Daytime performances for school groups are available through our Literature Alive Field Trip Program. For more information or tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





