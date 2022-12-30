Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Receives $3,000 Grant for Energy Conservation Purposes

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. received a $3,000 grant from United Illuminating/Southern Connecticut Gas/Connecticut Natural Gas under Connecticut's Neighborhood Assistance Act tax credit program.

The funding will help CNG's generous contribution will help Playhouse on Park conserve energy. They are another step closer to replacing their remaining fluorescent light fixtures with energy-efficient LEDs, and updating their old show lighting and electrical equipment!

"Grants supporting both energy efficiency as well as theatrical production equipment are very much needed, yet rarely available to us. The Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) offers incredible incentives for corporations to give to nonprofits, which is something we are truly grateful for. We are also very thankful to organizations like CNG who step up and directly support us through the NAA program. Without programs and organizations like these, it is highly unlikely that we would put funds toward this much needed program. This is especially true as we try to operate during a global pandemic where earned revenue has decreased and expenses have increased," said Tracy Flater, Executive Director of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc.

United Illuminating (UI), Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG) and Connecticut Natural Gas (CNG) - all subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc. - distributed a total of $450,000 in grants to 65 organizations.

The grants, made possible by Connecticut's Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit Program, are aimed at helping nonprofit community and neighborhood organizations across the state improve energy efficiency and reduce their energy costs.

Since 2010, UI, SCG and CNG has awarded $4.2 million in grants through the NAA Program, which offers a corporate tax credit to encourage businesses to provide financial support to qualified local nonprofit organizations.

"As we prepare to celebrate the holidays during these unprecedented times, we are mindful of the many people in our communities who are suffering as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic - and of the important roles nonprofit organizations play in supporting them," said Frank Reynolds, President of UI, SCG and CNG. "This program allows us to help our nonprofit partners achieve ongoing energy savings, allowing our partners to focus their resources on the critical programs and services that they provide."

The 2022 NAA grants support a wide variety of projects undertaken by community organizations across the UI, SCG and CNG service territories. A full listing of the projects supported can be found at NAA tax credit Program.

About Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc:

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theatre for Young Audiences Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more. To learn more, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.

About UI:

The United Illuminating Company (UI) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1899, UI operates approximately 3,500 miles of electric distribution lines and 139 miles of transmission lines. It serves approximately 335,000 customers in the greater New Haven and Bridgeport areas of Connecticut. UI received the Edison Electric Institute's Emergency Recovery Award recognizing the company's response to the May 2018 storms that impacted its service territory. For more information, visit www.uinet.com.

About SCG:

The Southern Connecticut Gas Company (SCG) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1847, SCG operates approximately 2,500 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines, serving approximately 197,000 customers in the greater New Haven and Bridgeport areas of Connecticut. For more information, visit www.soconngas.com.

About CNG:

Connecticut Natural Gas Corporation (CNG) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1848, CNG operates 2,160 miles of natural gas distribution pipeline, serving approximately 177,000 customers across 26 communities in the greater Hartford-New Britain area, and Greenwich, Connecticut. For more information, visit www.cngcorp.com.