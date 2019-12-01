Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Adult Improv Class Begins In January

Playhouse Theatre Academy is a theatre school offering recreational classes and pre-professional training . All programs, classes and workshops are held at the beautiful 224 EcoSpace, which is conveniently located for anyone in the Greater Hartford area or beyond. Registration is now open for Intermediate Improvisation. This class is for ages 18 and up, on Mondays from 7:30-10:00pm. It runs January 6 - March 2, 2020.

Continue building skills and having fun with Intermediate Improv. This class continues to work on the fundamental principles of improvisation through scene work and short-form improv games. Students will focus on concepts such as establishing relationships, agreement, defining objectives, status, tilt, and re-incorporation. It will also explore using the environment and nonlinear narrative. Emphasis on character work and playing with commitment. Performance at the end of the session at Playhouse on Park. Claire Zick returns to instruct this class. Prerequisite - Intro to Improv or permission from instructor.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information on pricing, dates, and registration forms, visit the Education tab at www.playhouseonpark.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You