Playhouse Theatre Academy Announces 2019 Summer Programs

It's never to early to plan ahead for summer! Enrollment is now open for Playhouse Theatre Academy's Summer programming at The 224 EcoSpace, which is conveniently located at 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford. Playhouse Theatre Academy is a theatre school created by Playhouse on Park offering recreational classes and pre-professional training for both children & adults.

Kids on Stage (grades K-5) is presented in two sessions, and each is now offering full day options of 9am-3:30pm, in addition to the half day sessions. Students may enroll in the morning session, 9am to 12 noon, or afternoon session, 12:30-3:30pm.

Kids on Stage! Dr. Seuss runs June 24-28 and focuses on storytelling through acting and creative play. Young actors will shine on stage and explore popular Dr. Seuss stories together as an ensemble. Students will create their own characters, play Rhyming Freeze Tag, and move and sing to songs like "Oh The Thinks You Can Think!" from SEUSSICAL.

Kids on Stage! Medieval Fantasy runs July 8-12 and explores popular stories in a "land far away" with students as an ensemble. Come explore the kingdom in a Forest Fantasy Walk and act out kings, queens, dragons, knights, and more in a special Royal Runway Walk. Songs may include "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from CINDERELLA and "Touch the Sky" from BRAVE.

Both sessions focus on building basic acting skills and also adds in movement and music, along with craft projects to encourage self expression! Students will perform scenes in a culminating open class.

Young Actor Musical Theatre Preparatory Program is an intensive full day program of classes, rehearsals, and master classes with visiting Broadway artists for students grades 3-8. This year's program will feature a new adaptation of Alice in Wonderland. The mornings will be dedicated learning a wide range of theatrical skills, and the afternoons will be dedicated to the production portion of the show. Students will audition, rehearse, and use their creativity to create props and costumes. On the final day, family and friends will be invited to see the show on stage at Playhouse on Park! Young Actor MTPT runs July 15-26 from 9am-3:30pm.

For registration forms, and more information on instructors, guest teaching artists, and additional master classes, please visit our website www.playhouseonpark.org and navigate to the Education dropdown tab. Playhouse box office representatives can be reached at 860-523-5900 x10. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





