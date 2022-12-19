Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in January

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 8pm. Scott Higgins and John McClellen are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20, all seats reserved.

Scott Higgins (Co-Headliner) could boast the perfect resume for a comedian: in high school thrown out of class for doing an impression of the teacher; voted class clown; knee-deep in torment for performing too-perfect impressions of family members at family functions. Finally, in college between studies and slices of cold pizza, Higgins managed to enroll in a theater class. As it turned out, his professor performed stand-up at a local comedy club. When the temptation to perform became way too tempting, Higgins stepped out for his premier comedy spot at Groucho's Comedy Club in CT in 1988. He was hooked. He knew that he was somewhere he belonged. Higgins' everyman relaxed style draws an audience in, then keeps them. His family based observational humor is fresh but familiar to us all! He has worked with top talent such as Tom Cotter, Jim Norton, Bill Burr, John Pinette and Jeff Garlin. He appeared in the film "Street Players" a Road Rambler Films Production. Scott has been featured on XM Sirius Radio and in comedy clubs all over New England.

John McClellen (Co-Headliner) is a unique and brutally funny voice in the world of comedy, carving out his turf as he headlines comedy clubs and rock music venues across America. He possesses a rare ability to bring laughs to situations with insight and energy using what the Long Island Entertainment News calls "A razor sharp sense of sarcasm coupled with a working stiff sensibility... John McClellan is what real stand up is all about." The Falls Free Press summed it up by saying "His comedy is funny... and keeps you thinking about it later." A fearless yet engaging performer, he reminds you within minutes of taking the stage why Cincinnati CityBeat called him the "Super Villain Of Comedy" . This, ladies and gentlemen... is badass stand up comedy. Delivering an original stable of material born from logic and ego fighting side by side. The John McClellan live show offers the stream-of-consciousness of a child on Santa Claus' lap, the confidence of a prizefighter and the power of a punk band without ever leaving your seat. A grand prizewinner of The Seattle International Comedy Competition, as well as a finalist in the San Francisco Comedy Competition and the World Series Of Comedy, McClellan has opened in concert for acts such as David Lee Roth and Collective Soul as well as being a featured performer at The Pensacola Comedy festival and the Connecticut Comedy Festival. A regular guest on Sirius Satellite Radio, local morning radio and television shows across the nation, John May be most recognizable from his appearance in season 4 of Bravo TV's "Millionaire Matchmaker" and his show stopping date to NYC's Museum of Sex, that made that episode one of the most highly rated in the history of the program.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Covid-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly encouraged.

Tickets are on sale for all 2023 Comedy Nights. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.