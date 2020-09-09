Playhouse On Park Will Stream KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE

The film of the play will be available to stream at home between September 16 - October 4.

Playhouse on Park's 12th Main Stage Season will open with KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE by David Arrow. The play was produced and filmed at the Theatre at St. Clements in NYC for Playhouse on Park audiences. The film of the play will be available to stream at home between September 16 - October 4 for $20.

Audiences can also choose to view the film at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, September 22 at 7:00pm (gates open at 6pm) for $12.50 per person, parking is $7. A talk back with David Arrow is included. There will also be a viewing at the Ingersoll Auto PoP-Up Drive-In (behind Edmond Town Hall in Newington) for $20 per carload. Watch for details on special features & extra events included with your ticket purchase. Playhouse on Park is thrilled to have Eric Nightengale direct this piece, after having directed the world premiere at Theatre at St. Clements in 2018. David Arrow will also reprise his role as Bobby Kennedy. For more information including supplementary materials and a teaser of the film, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org

About the show: This solo play portrays Kennedy during his short, electrifying campaign for President of the United States. Told from Kennedy's perspective, the play follows Bobby from his announcement to enter the race on March 16, 1968, to his last speech on June 4 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. You will see Kennedy's most famous and impactful speeches, his private apprehensions, and well as the more personal events during those four exhilarating months of his ill-fated campaign. International Theatre Reviews calls it "a play of hope and encouragement in a time where we need it most."

David Arrow (Bobby Kennedy) has appeared in many Off-Broadway productions, among them; Kennedy: Bobby's Last Crusade. Other Off-Broadway credits: Anonymous with Chip Zien and Vacuum at the Cherry Lane. Regional: Charles in Blithe Spirit, Alan Turing in Breaking the Code, Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet, Hannay in The 39 Steps, Torvald in Nora (Ingmar Bergman's adaptation of A Doll's House), and in A Moon for the Misbegotten at The American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco. He won a Drama-Logue Award for the title role in Albert Camus' Caligula, and a Dean Goodman award for his performance in Benefactors. Writing credits include: At the Cabaret Chat Noir, a play with music about the life of Toulouse Lautrec and the cabarets of late 19th-century Paris. He also adapted the screenplay for the award wining short film, Rules of Love. David has appeared in several feature films, including; Joseph's Gift, IgbyGoes Down, Hostage, Moon Creek Cemetery, and the starring roles in The Dot Man directed by Bruno Coppola, and Rules of Love opposite Judy Greer. Television credits include Jon Benjamin has a Van, Days of Our Lives, Growing Pains, Passions, the HBO series, 12 Miles of Bad Road, Comedy Central's Jon Benjamin Has a Van, and Broad City and, as Captain Andrew Sutherland on TURN. David is married to actress Amber Paul.



Subscribers will have the choice of streaming at home or viewing at Dunkin Donuts Park or the drive-in. The box office will contact all subscribers for their choice. This email will contain a link and a code which will provide access to view Kennedy: Bobby's Last Crusade by David Arrow. You will be able to activate your code and access the video beginning September 16 through October 4. Once you activate the code, you will have 48 hours to view the play. The email will also provide you with information/links to educational and informational supplements, initiatives, events, and activities which will be offered to enhance your experience. The code is intended for the purchaser only for a one-time use and should not be shared with others. Additional viewing options will be available soon.

Schools/Educators - Kennedy: Bobby's Last Crusade is appropriate for grades 8 through 12 and college students. For information about purchasing an educational package, which includes a study guide, a link to stream and more, contact Director of Education Elizabeth Simmons at ESimmons@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org or 860523-5900 x 16

KENNEDY: BOBBY'S LAST CRUSADE is included in the 2020-21 subscription package. Why subscribe? Subscribers will receive special offerings and features not available to general ticket holders. When/if patrons able to gather in person, subscribers will already have seats. Extra subscriber events are being planned. For all of Season 12, please note that dates, locations, and formats are subject to change. To purchase tickets online, visit www.playhouseonpark.org. You may also purchase them over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.

