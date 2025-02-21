Playhouse On Park To Host A Guinness Tasting Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In conjunction with Playhouse on Park's upcoming production of THE IRISH…AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY (Written by Frank McCourt, Directed by Danielle Paccione, on stage March 12th-30th,) the theatre will host a Guinness tasting event led by beer expert and cartoonist Em Sauter.

Guests will get the opportunity to taste and learn about all three Guinness varieties in an illustrated presentation. The event includes an appetizer reception and a prize drawing.

Called the “Bob Ross of beer” by Imbibe magazine, Em Sauter is an award-winning cartoonist based in Connecticut and the founder of the website Pints and Panels which teaches visual drinks education. She has an MFA in cartooning from the famous Center for Cartoon Studies, is an Advanced Cicerone, has her WSET Level 2 in Spirits, and is a BJCP-certified international beer judge, judging in high-profile competitions worldwide. She hosts the “All About Beer'' podcast. and has contributed to Forbes, Brewers and Distillers International, Craft Beer and Brewing, Vinepair, Outside, The Alcohol Professor, and more. She is the author of four books on beer

The pre-event reception will begin at 6:00 pm, and the tasting will begin at 7:00 pm All tickets: $20.00 (plus a $2.50 processing fee)

For more information, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

About THE IRISH...AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY:

What's so great about being Irish? Find out in this moving, uplifting, eye-opening musical history lesson full of charm and a bit of blarney. THE IRISH… AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY is an irreverent history of the Irish through the tumultuous 20th and 21st centuries through the eyes of Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Frank McCourt (Angela's Ashes, ‘Tis, Teacher Man). McCourt's razor sharp wit, coupled with his trademark bitter irony, and his boundless love for the Irish people are all underscored by glorious music extending all the way from the auld Irish folk ballads, through George M. Cohan's patriotic love songs to America, World War II standards sung in movies, USOs and foxholes all over the world, and including the latest from contemporary Ireland's U2.

