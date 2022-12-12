Playhouse On Park Hosts Toy Drive In Support Of Connecticut Children's

Playhouse on Park is collecting toys for Connecticut Children's through December 30th, 2022. This drive is in conjunction with Playhouse on Park's holiday show, A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS. Items can be brought to Playhouse on Park when you come to see A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS, or during open hours (Monday-Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am-2pm, or two hours before any scheduled performance).

The approved list of donations includes the following items: fleece blankets, stuffed animals, card games, Playdoh, superhero action figures, Barbies, infant toys, LEGO sets, animal/character figurines, coloring books, matchbox cars, and bubbles. Please note that all items must be brand new, recently purchased, unwrapped, latex-free, and compliant with Connecticut Children's safety and infection control guidelines. For more information, visit https://www.connecticutchildrens.org/support-us/donate-toys/.

A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS runs through December 29th. Although it is recommended for grades 3-8, this show is truly appropriate for audiences of absolutely any age (3 through 103)! A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS is also a part of Playhouse on Park's Literature Alive Field Trip Program, which allows schools to come to the Playhouse for daytime field trip performances. There will be a Sensory Friendly performance on Sunday, December 11th at 10am, thanks to the Miracle League of CT.

This production is directed by David Addis, with music direction by Kevin Barlowski and choreography by Darlene Zoller. A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS is a highly original and humorous take on A Christmas Carol that follows a young Charles Dickens, unable to find much joy in life, struggling to write the Christmas story that will become the most famous holiday tale of all time. With the intervention of a magical muse, the elements of his famous A Christmas Carol begin to take shape. Dickens learns the true meaning of Christmas and finds in his past the inspiration for his immortal holiday classic. A Charles Dickens Christmas' rich musical score is sure to put the holiday cheer into every member of the audience. Music by Douglas J. Cohen, Lyrics by Tom Toce, and Book by Robert Owens Scott. Conceived and originally directed by Bruce Colville. Run time is 60 minutes with no intermission.

For more information about the Toy Drive, or to learn more about A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.