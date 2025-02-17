Photos: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: IN CONCERT Rehearsals at Brief Cameo Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brief Cameo Productions’ concert staging of The Drowsy Chaperone is scheduled to perform February 21 and 22, 2025 at 7pm, and February 23, 2025 at 5pm. Get a first look inside rehearsals here!

The Drowsy Chaperone will feature Bryan Quinn (BCP’s Sunday in the Park with George: In Concert) as Man In Chair, the audience’s guide through the fictional titular musical. “When we were choosing our 5th anniversary show,” said director and BCP Producer/Board President Jim Clark, “all Alan [Piotrowicz, BCP’s Associate Producer] had to say was ‘Bryan Quinn as Man In Chair’, and I was sold. It’s like the role was written with him specifically in mind.”

Originally opening on Broadway in 2006, The Drowsy Chaperone has a score by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, and Book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. The comedy features Man In Chair, a theater fan who shares the record album of his favorite musical with the audience. As this hilarious parody of 1920s Broadway musicals comes to life onstage, Brief Cameo will put its patented concert staging spin on the piece, showcasing local and regional talent and putting the focus back on the words and music.

The Drowsy Chaperone cast will also feature several returning Brief Cameo Productions cast members: Cory Candelet (Ragtime and Sunday…) as George, Jacob Iglitzin (Master Class) as Feldzieg, Nathan Russo (Ragtime, Sunday…, and Master Class) as Gangster #1, and Bryan Songy (Ragtime and Sunday…) as Aldolpho. Joining the company for the first time are Rebecca Ellis as Mrs. Tottendale, Tom Marks as Underling, Ethan Smith as Robert Martin, Johanna Milani as Kitty, Benjamin Wambeke as Gangster #2, Sarah Warrick as Janet Van De Graaff, Samantha Rae Bass as Trix, and Melissa McLean as The Drowsy Chaperone. The Drowsy Chaperone production team features Director Jim Clark (BCP Producer), Musical Director Jill Brunelle (BCP Resident Musical Director), Production Designer/Assistant Director Alan Piotrowicz (BCP Associate Producer), Costume Designer Kathleen Santomasso, Choreographer Jordan Adams, Production Assistant Galen Donovan, and Stage Manager Holly Price. Joining Brunelle in the pit will be Jordan Brint on bass, and Elliot Wallace on drums.

Performances of The Drowsy Chaperone will take place at The Centerbrook Meeting House, 51 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT.

