Photos: MORNING'S AT SEVEN Opens At TheatreWorks New Milford

On September 2, TheatreWorks New Milford will present the heart-warming comedy, Morning's At Seven by Paul Osborn.

This family-centered story from the 30's was a forgotten gem until it was rediscovered in 1980 by a Broadway production that was the surprise smash of the year. It is a true ensemble piece with all nine parts contributing to the story line in a significant way. Its plot focuses on four aging sisters living in a small Midwestern town in 1928, and it deals with ramifications within the family when two of them begin to question their lives and decide to make some changes before it's too late.

The show is directed by Frank Arcaro and the cast features The Rev. Dr. Eileen L. Epperson and Christiane Olson of Salisbury, MJ Hartell from Brookfield, Ron Malyszka of Bridgewater, Jody Bayer of Danbury, Beth Steinberg of Litchfield, Roger Netzer of Roxbury, Daniel Basiletti of Brewster, NY and Jeff Savage. This production is under the direction of Frank Arcaro of Roxbury, CT.

Morning's at Seven opens Friday September 2 and runs for four weekends through Saturday September 24 with one Sunday matinee on September 18. Curtain time is 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $20.00.

Dress Rehearsal on Thursday Sept 1 at 8:00 pm is FREE OF CHARGE for Senior Citizens ages 60 and over. Pay What you Want Night will be on Thursday Sept 8 12 at 8:00 pm. ADVANCE RESERVATIONS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED.

All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.) Reservations can be made online at theatreworks.us or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.

Photo Credit: Ghostlight Photography (Richard Pettibone)