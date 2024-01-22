Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE at Long Wharf Theatre

Long Wharf Theatre is set to present its spring production of Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge, which will take place at the iconic waterfront Canal Dock Boathouse in New Haven from February 10 through March 10. The production is part of Long Wharf Theatre’s 2023/2024 season, Theatre of Possibility – embedding the cherished theatre into the fabric of New Haven and redefining traditional theatrical experiences to engage all audiences.

Check out photos from rehearsals below!

Dominic Fumusa (he/him), who played Kevin Peyton opposite Edie Falco on Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie,” stars as Eddie Carbone, alongside Annie Parisse (she/her), known for her role as Alexandra Borgia on “Law & Order,” as Eddie’s wife, Beatrice. Paten Hughes (she/her), star and co-creator of the hit digital series “Heirloom,” plays Catherine. Patricia Black (she/her), actress on the hit series “Pose,” appears as the lawyer Alfieri alongside West End theater actor Antonio Magro (he/him) as Marco and Mark Junek (he/him), who has appeared on NBC's "Smash," as Rodolpho. Rounding out the cast are theater and television actors Mike Boland (he/him) and Todd Cerveris (he/him).



The bold new production is directed by James Dean Palmer (he/they) and produced in association with Tony-nominated producer Douglas Denoff (he/him) and Myah Shein (she/her). The casting by Stephanie Yankwitt (she/her) and the team at tbd casting co. includes a range of stage, film and television performers.



The creative team transforming the waterfront space into 1950’s Brooklyn includes scenic designer You-Shin Chen (she/her), lighting designer Kate McGee (she/her), costume designer Risa Ando (she/her), sound designer Jane Shaw (she/her), and composer Chris Felix (he/him). The fight director and intimacy coordinator is Sean Fletcher Griffin (he/him) of UnkleDave’s Fight-House. Ashley Malafronte (she/her) is the Dramaturg and Assistant Director.



A View from the Bridge marks a return of Arthur Miller’s work to Long Wharf Theatre, which opened in 1965 with The Crucible. The Boathouse, traditionally used to bring waterfront activities to New Haven’s many communities, will be transformed to bring the story to life. With its sweeping views of the New Haven waterfront and the iconic Q Bridge, the space evokes the Brooklyn waterfront where Miller’s timeless story takes place.



In 1950s Brooklyn, longshoreman Eddie Carbone harbors a subconscious and jealous affection for his niece, Catherine, whom he is raising with his wife. When distant cousins arrive unexpectedly from Italy and one of them falls for Catherine, Eddie takes drastic measures to protect his fragile American Dream. Deeply relevant, A View From The Bridge wrestles with truths about family, the complexities of how we assimilate and, ultimately, how we view ourselves as Americans.



Tickets for A View from the Bridge are on sale for the general public at longwharf.org/programming/. Information on Long Wharf Theatre Membership can be found at longwharf.org/membership/. The box office is available via phone at (203) 693-1486 Monday through Friday from 12pm-5pm.