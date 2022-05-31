Photos: First Look at THE AGITATORS at Playhouse on Park

THE AGITATORS: The Story of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass by Mat Smart is running at Playhouse on Park through June 12, 2022. This production is part of Playhouse on Park's 13th Main Stage Season, and it will be directed by Kelly O'Donnell.

The Agitators tells of the enduring but tempestuous friendship of Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. Great allies? Yes. And at times, great adversaries. Young abolitionists when they met in Rochester in the 1840s, they were full of hopes, dreams, and a common purpose. As they grew to become the cultural icons we know today, their movements collided and their friendship was severely tested. This is the story of that forty-five-year friendship - from its beginning in Rochester, through a civil war, and to the highest halls of government. They agitated the nation, they agitated each other, and, in doing so, they helped shape the Constitution and the course of American history.

The cast includes Gabriel Lawrence (Frederick Douglass) Theatre for a New Audience FAIRVIEW; The Acting Company title roles in both MACBETH and JULIUS CAESAR; Arc Stages THE MOUNTAINTOP and Sam Rosentrater (Susan B. Anthony) Theatre Horizon GRAND CONCOURSE (Barrymore Nomination); Shadowland Stages ELEMENO PEA; and Portland Stage Co. ALMOST, MAINE. TV: ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK.