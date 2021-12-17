Photos: Downtown Cabaret Theatre Preps for RAPUNZEL

The cast of Downtown Cabaret Theatre's Rapunzel is having a blast in rehearsals. The TYA musicals puts a new "twist" on the classic tale about the girl with the long golden hair. When young Rapunzel has been locked in a tower by a wicked enchantress, it takes a young hero to help her escape, and that's just the beginning of the story!

Rapunzel puts a new "twist" on the classic tale about the girl with the long golden hair. When young Rapunzel has been locked in a tower by a wicked enchantress, it takes a handsome young hero to help her escape, and that's just the beginning of the story!

The production is directed by DCT veteran Ashely Depascale, choreographed by Carly Jurman, and musically directed by Aron Smith, with costume design by Lesley Neilson-Bowman (dressers: Krista Rocco and Thomas Gordon), sound design by Matt Feeney, and stage management by Sarah Hooper. Hugh Hallinan serves as Executive Director/ Producer alongside Artistic Director Phill Hill.

The cast features the talents of beloved DCT company members: Cassie Carroll, Corinne Marshall, Robert Peterpaul, Andrea Pane, Karen Hanley, Jason Parry and Ashley DePascale.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has been a staple in the New England theatre scene for over 40 years. Patrons love their unique "Bring Your Own Picnic" atmosphere and the unmatched talent that comes through. Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a premiere production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked season of Main Stage Concert and TYA shows, as well as a concert series and special events.

Rapunzel opens on Saturday, January 8 and runs through Sunday, February 5. For tickets and more information, visit www.MyCabaret.org or call the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap- accessible theatre.

Photo Credit: Andre Pane Photography*