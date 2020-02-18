Photo Flash: Hartford Stage's New Adaptation of JANE EYRE

A new adaptation of Jane Eyre, Charlotte Brontë's beloved tale of courage, sacrifice and self-respect, will debut next month at Hartford Stage. The novel has been adapted for the stage by Hartford Stage Associate Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson, who will also direct. Jane Eyre runs Thursday, February 13, through Saturday, March 14.

Charlotte Brontë's hauntingly beautiful gothic masterpiece features one of literature's greatest feminist heroines in the character of Jane Eyre. Orphaned as a child, Jane takes a position working as governess at Thornfield Hall for the brooding Edward Rochester. The strong-willed Jane falls in love with her mysterious employer, but the discovery of a dark secret and its devastating aftermath forces the young governess to make a heart-wrenching decision that changes their lives forever.

Portraying the iconic roles of Jane and Mr. Rochester are Helen Sadler (Mysterious Circumstances, Geffen Playhouse; Blood Wedding, Lookingglass Theatre Company) and Chandler Williams (Jeeves & Wooster in "Perfect Nonsense," Hartford Stage; Mary Stuart, Broadway).





