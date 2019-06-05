Photo Flash: Get A First Look At Goodspeed's HI, MY NAME IS BEN

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Goodspeed Musicals's Hi, My Name is Ben, the inspirational true story of one man who impacted the lives of all those around him without speaking a word. Check out photos of the production below!

Written by Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie while in residence at the Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed, this hope-filled musical will run through June 9, 2019 at The Terris Theatre in Chester, CT.

The true story of one ordinary man and his extraordinary life. From his tiny room in New York City, Bernhardt Wichmann III changed the lives of those around him without ever speaking a word. Using just his notepad, pen and open heart, Ben turned a neighborhood of strangers into a community of friends, before finally encountering a miracle of his own. Featuring an uplifting, folk-inflected score by award-winning Scottish writing team Noisemaker in association with Dundee Rep, one of Scotland's leading theatres, this is the story of how one man with nothing somehow changed everything.

Hi, My Name is Ben features book and lyrics by Scott Gilmour and music by Claire McKenzie. Together they created the award-winning writing partnership called Noisemaker. Graduates of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the pair work across the globe creating innovative, original work that challenges the expectation of musical theatre. Recent credits include The Snow Queen for Dundee Rep and Citizens Theatre, My Left/Right Foot at National Theatre of Scotland/Birds of Paradise (Herald Angel Winner/Fringe First Winner 2018) and The Girl Who at American Musical Theatre Project at Northwestern University/Assembly. Their upcoming projects include a collaboration with Unigram and the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, to adapt Peter Greenway's iconic The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover into an immersive, theatrical dining experience.

This inspiring new musical is directed by Andrew Panton. Panton has worked internationally across theater, film, television and music. He is the Artistic Director and Joint Chief-Executive at Dundee Rep Theatre. He has directed The Snow Queen, The Yellow on the Broom, Passing Places, Spring Awakening, A Christmas Carol, the Scottish Premiere of August: Osage County, Love Song and The Mill Lavvies at Dundee Rep. Panton has directed productions for the National Theatre of Scotland, Edinburgh Royal Lyceum, Glasgow Citizen's Theatre, Royal & Derngate, Perth Theatre and The Stephen Joseph Theatre. He was also the movement director for the TMA and CATS award-winning production of Sweeney Todd. Work for TV includes Children in Need, Gareth Malone's The Naked Choir and The Voicefor the BBC.

Hi, My Name is Ben runs through June 9, 2019. Curtain times are Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available through the Goodspeed Box Office (860.873.8668), open seven days a week, or on-line at www.goodspeed.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You