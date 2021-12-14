Pete Wikul Holiday Jazz Concert Announced At Theater Barn December 18

The fabulous Pete Wikul Jazz Band is performing a special fundraising holiday concert to benefit the Ridgefield Theater Barn on Saturday, December 18th at 8 pm.

At this intimate feel-good concert with an eclectic mix of jazz, bossa nova, rock, blues, R&B, and holiday favorites, patrons can expect such classics as "The Christmas Song," "Jingle Bell Rock," "The Girl From Ipanema," "Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah," "Winter Wonderland," "Yardbird Suite," and many more!

The Pete Wikul Jazz band features Chris Eminizer on tenor sax, Jay Prince on guitar and vocals, Dom Cicchetti on the keyboard, Brian Glassman on bass, and Pete Wikul on drums. The show starts at 8 pm and the doors open at 7 pm. As with most Barn shows, the seating is cabaret-style and patrons are encouraged to bring food and drink to enjoy before the show.

Tickets are $120 for a table that seats 4 (parties of less than 4 are encouraged to email info@ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org for possible accommodations). Patrons are required to show proof of vaccination and masks are required at all times, except while eating and drinking. The Ridgefield Theater Barn is located at 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield, CT. Seating is limited and reservations, which are required for pre-screening Covid purposes, can be made at https://ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/