Paul Newman's Legacy Will Be Honored at Westport Country Playhouse

On Saturday June 14, 2025 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Newman's Own, Inc. brings its popular “Pay What You Want” Food Truck to the Westport Country Playhouse during its annual Open House. Offering pizza, salads, cookies and beverages, customers choose their price while 100% of proceeds benefit Newman's Own Foundation and its mission of nourishing and transforming the lives of children who face adversity.

The event honors founder Paul Newman's deep ties to Westport and the Playhouse. A longtime resident, Newman starred in Our Town in 2002, a major success later appearing on Broadway and in film, marking one of Newman's final acting roles. In tribute, the truck will offer special-edition replicas of Newman's Own Oil & Vinegar dressing, featuring the original label. As the product that launched the brand that “gives it all away”, this throwback glass-bottle design commemorates Paul's brilliant idea to turn salad dressing into a force for good. As with everything sold at the truck, 100% of the proceeds from the bottles will go to Newman's Own Foundation.

“Bringing the Pay What You Want Food Truck to the Westport Country Playhouse is a meaningful way to connect with the community Paul Newman called home and cared so deeply about,” said Rob Master, Chief Marketing Officer of Newman's Own. “We're proud to partner with the Playhouse to celebrate the recipe for good Paul built this company on—a belief that a business could be a force for good—and to carry that forward in the community he loved.”

The Pay What You Want Food Truck will be on the front lawn during the Open House, which kicks off at 1:00 p.m. in the main theater as Artistic Director Mark Shanahan unveils the full 2025–26 season lineup. After the announcement, guests can enjoy self-guided backstage tours of the historic theater, explore interactive activities and enjoy delicious food. In addition, Newman's Own will offer exclusive sweatshirts created in partnership with StayCool, with all proceeds directed to the Foundation.

“Newman's Own and Newman's Own Foundation have been cherished friends of Westport Country Playhouse for decades, and June 14th's Open House perfectly captures the spirit Paul Newman brought to this theater,” said Mark Shanahan, Artistic Director of Westport Country Playhouse. “We're honored to host the Newman's Own truck on our lawn and share in a day of giving back and celebration.”

Attendees are also invited to enter The Sting Screening Giveaway: five winners will receive four tickets to an exclusive screening of The Sting on August 18, 2025 at Westport Country Playhouse, plus a gift basket of Newman's Own cookies, popcorn, salsa, chips and branded merchandise.

