Pantochino Productions Presents CHECKING IN ON CHARLES in April

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc. opens its new musical comedy, "Checking in on Charles" on Friday, April 29th at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. The hilarious new musical plays through May 15th.

"Checking in on Charles" is inspired by the rich history, legends and lores of Milford's "Charles Island," a tiny plot of land just off Silver Sands beach in Long Island Sound. Written by the team of Bert Bernardi (book and lyrics) and Justin Rugg (music), the story takes place at the former Island House, an inn which once was the centerpiece. Here, the Innkeeper tries her best to keep calm at grifters, ghosts, pirates and promoters attempt to take the island from her, in a farcical, door-slamming comic manner.

"We're so excited to imagine what life may have been like on the island during the grand and gilded age," said Bernardi. There are so many lovable characters and outlandish situations-its been a treat to explore and envision the possibilities from fact to fantasy," he added.

Featured in the cast are company members Mary Mannix, co-producer/designer Jimmy Johansmeyer, Shelley Marsh Poggio, composer Rugg, Maria Berte, Valeri Solli and Rachelle Ianniello. Joining them are Tracey Marble, Janet Zamparo, Jeremy Ajdukiewicz and Rick Calvo. Two local children, Ryder Blanchard and Cara Marquis complete the cast.

"Checking in on Charles" features settings by Von Del Mar, lighting by Jeff Carr and costumes by Johansmeyer. The production is sponsored by the City of Milford, the Devon Rotary and Colony Grill.

"Checking in on Charles" opens Friday, April 29 at 7:30pm with additional performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm through May 15th. In addition, a special matinee will be held Saturday May 14th at 2pm. The MAC, Milford Arts Council, is located at 40 Railroad Avenue South in Downtown Milford. Free parking is available at showtimes in all train depot lots. All seats are $30.00. Cabaret seating at all performances. Audiences are invited to bring their own food and drink.

Please note, all attending must wear masks until seated. Visit www.pantochino.com for full details and tickets.