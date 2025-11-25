Palace Theater to Present Children's Storytime

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Palace Theater is inviting families to enjoy Children’s Storytime, a free series where Connecticut-based children's authors bring their stories to life with humor, heart, and interactive fun.

Children’s Storytime is presented as part of the CommUNITY Spotlight Series, made possible through a grant from the Connecticut Community Foundation.

Tickets are FREE, but registration is required and offered on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited seating. Reserve by calling 203-346-2000.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11 a.m. [A perfect family activity during the holidays!] – Mya McLure, the Brave Science Girl: The Toad Cave by Douglas Haddad

This empowering picture book celebrates girls in STEAM—science, technology, engineering, the creative arts, and mathematics. When land development threatens a family of toads, Mya must find a way to save them using bravery and ingenuity. Ages 4–8.

Saturday, January 24, 2026, 11 a.m. – The Whisper That Is Mine by Susan L. Lane

A gentle, uplifting story about self-worth, resilience, and recognizing the value within each of us. Susan L. Lane inspires audiences of all ages to embrace their unique gifts and make a positive difference. Ages 3–6.

Saturday, February 28, 2026, 11 a.m. – Our Joyful Noise by Gabriele Davis

A 2025 New England Book Award Picture Book finalist, this jazzy, joy-filled story follows a Black family through a week of shared moments, accented with musical nods to spirituals and songs. Davis’s work encourages children to feel seen, loved, and uplifted. Ages 3–7.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Douglas Haddad

Douglas Haddad has taught more than 3,000 students over 25 years, supporting children of diverse backgrounds as they navigate adolescence. He was named 2016–2017 Simsbury Teacher of the Year and a 2017 Connecticut State Teacher of the Year finalist and served as a Teacher-Ambassador for Public Education in Connecticut.

Susan L. Lane

A Summa Cum Laude graduate of Boston University and a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Lane brings a strong foundation in psychology and human development to her writing. Her dedication to community service has earned recognition including the 2018 Hartford Business Journal Corporate Volunteer of the Year Award and the 2017 MADD Community Service Award.

Gabriele Davis

A freelance writer and former children’s magazine editor, Davis creates stories that nurture joy, confidence, and belonging. Her debut picture book, Peaches, was released in 2024, followed by Our Joyful Noise later that year. She lives in Connecticut’s Northwest Hills, where she tutors, teaches yoga, bikes, and writes. She is a member of 12x12, KidLit in Color, and SCBWI.