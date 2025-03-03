PRIMARY TRUST Announced At TheaterWorks Hartford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheaterWorks Hartford has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming 2024-2025 production of Primary Trust. The Connecticut Premiere of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth begins April 10, and runs through May 11, 2025 at TheaterWorks Hartford.

Meet Kenneth, a 38-year old bookstore worker who spends his evenings sipping mai tais at the local tiki bar. When he's suddenly laid off, Kenneth finally begins to face a world he's long avoided - with powerful and even comical results. The 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Eboni Booth is a touching and inventive play about new beginnings, old friends, and seeing the world again for the first time.

The cast of Primary Trust includes Justin Weaks (Kenneth), Samuel Stricklen (Bert), Hilary Ward (Corrina/Wally's Waiter/Bank Customers), and Ricardo Chavira (Clay/Sam/Le Pousselet Bartender), all making their TheaterWorks Hartford debuts. The production is directed by Jennifer Chang.

The creative team for Primary Trust includes Nicholas Ponting (Set Design), Danielle Preston (Costume Design), Bryan Ealey (Lighting Design), Frederick Kennedy (Sound Design), Moira O'Sullivan (Associate Director), and Tom Kosis (Stage Manager).

"I'm thrilled to include this 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play in our 39th season, and to welcome this amazing group of artists to Hartford,” says TheaterWorks Hartford's Artistic Director, Rob Ruggiero. “At its core Primary Trust is a beautiful and simple story that delivers a powerful and authentic message. I believe it will resonate deeply with our audiences."

Primary Trust runs from April 10 - May 11, 2025 at TheaterWorks Hartford. Performances are Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. The run time is approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Tickets are priced at $25 - $70 (fees not included). All tickets can be purchased online at twhartford.org or by calling the box office at 860.527.7838.

