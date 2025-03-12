POCATELLO Comes to Connecticut Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Connecticut Repertory Theatre continues its 2024-2025 season with Pocatello by award-winning playwright Samuel D. Hunter. Pocatello previews March 27 and runs March 28 – April 6 in the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre on the UConn Storrs campus.

Eddie manages an Italian chain restaurant in a small American town that is slowly being paved over with strip malls and franchises. As pressures mount, he strives to keep his hometown feeling like home, one soup and salad special at a time. A heartbreaking comedy about love and connection in a shifting world.

Directed by CRT guest artist Paul Mullins and featuring Equity guest artists Carol Halstead and Dale AJ Rose, Pocatello features scene design by Zach Farmer, lighting design by Cody Tellis Routledge, costume design by Emma Sowards, and sound design by Abigail Golec.

