Out Film CT Reveals Dates for 38th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival

Out Film CT, organizer of the Nutmeg State's longest-running and most diverse film festival, has revealed June 20-28, 2025 as the dates for the 38th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival.

As in previous years, the Out Film CT selection committee has received hundreds of submissions from almost every corner of the globe and is currently reviewing the films and finalizing its lineup. The majority of the festival will be screened at the festival's longtime home, the historic and elegant Cinestudio on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford. The closing night film will be held at the Connecticut Science Center in downtown Hartford. In addition, there will be some virtual-only exclusives for film fans to enjoy at home.

Attendees can enjoy social events like the Opening Night after-party (Friday, June 20), the Centerpiece film pre-reception (Wednesday, June 25), and the Closing Night celebration (Saturday, June 28) - all fun social events where film fans and filmmakers can mix and mingle over cocktails and nibbles.

Festival Director Shane Engstrom states, "With the current climate challenging and silencing voices in the LGBTQ community, it is more important than ever that we share our stories and spotlight LGBTQ artists. The Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival remains our state's premier cultural event where we can come together in community with friends and allies to be inspired, uplifted, and celebrated."

As Out Film CT finalizes the schedule and the lineup, information on feature films, shorts programs, schedule, FestiPasses, tickets, and more will be announced. Visit OutFilmCT.org for the latest updates and follow @outfilmct on Facebook and Instagram.

About Out Film CT

Out Film CT’s mission is to entertain, educate and promote community through the exhibition of LGBTQ film. As a volunteer, nonprofit cultural organization, Out Film CT is dedicated to presenting outstanding LGBTQ cinema and other theatrical events throughout the year, culminating in the Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival. Connecticut’s longest-running film festival holds a special place in our state’s cultural landscape, bringing the community together to introduce, celebrate and rediscover the ideas and values that make the LGBTQ community unique. Out Film CT also presents the monthly Queer Thursdays film series in partnership with Cinestudio, usually shown on the second Thursday of each month.

