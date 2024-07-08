Open Mic Night Will Be Held at Playhouse on Park Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Come to Playhouse on Park for Open Mic Night! The event will take place on Saturday, August 3rd after the 8pm performance of THE PROM (approximately 10:45pm - 1:00am). Open Mic Night is free and open to the public, and is BYOB.

You may see THE PROM and stay after for Open Mic Night, or just come on over at 10:45pm. Anyone is welcome to sing, or come and enjoy those that do! Tips for the pianist are encouraged. Bring your own sheet music or choose from the collection at the Playhouse; Playhouse on Park will provide an accompanist. This event is BYOB.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

For more information, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

