Oddfellows Playhouse Teen Repertory Company to Host Winter Training in Middletown

Winter training for teens in Middletown offers acting classes to hone skills and prepare for upcoming production.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Oddfellows Playhouse Teen Repertory Company to Host Winter Training in Middletown

Oddfellows Playhouse Teen Repertory Company is inviting young people ages 14 - 20 to Winter Training, featuring two six-week acting classes designed to hone your skills - voice, body, emotion and imagination - in preparation for the Teen Rep Spring production!

Voice, Text and Shakespeare with Sarah Jo Provost will be offered on Mondays, 6:30 - 8:30 pm, starting January 8. In this class, students will learn how to warm up their voices to utilize the full range of sound and expression. Using what they learned about their voices and bodies, students will delve into scenes and monologues from Shakespeare's canon, exploring how the text can inform and inspire their acting choices. Sarah Jo is a member of Actors Equity Association and the Screen Actors Guild. She has many acting credits in New York and Los Angeles, and has appeared on the long-running TV series Law and Order. She is currently pursuing her MA in Voice Pedagogy. Classes will be held every Monday evening Jan 8 through February 12.

Theater Improv with Carmine Lavieri will be offered on Thursdays, 6:30 - 8:30 pm, beginning January 11. In Improv, students will learn how to create original characters, scenes, and stories off the top of their heads with no script. They'll learn fundamentals of character creation, story escalation, environment, and pantomime through both short and long form performance. Carmine is a long-time Oddfellows teaching artist who encourages creative risk-taking and maintains a positive, fun environment for his students. Classes will be held Thursdays from January 11 through February 15.

Tuition is $120 for either six week class, or $200 if you enroll in both classes. Financial Aid and Work-Study options are available. No one is turned away for lack of funds.

Auditions for the Spring production, which will run May 16 - 25, will be held March 4 and 7.

Register for Winter Classes at oddfellows.org. For more information, go to oddfellows.org, call (860) 347-6143 or email info@oddfellows.org.

Photo credit: Bill De Kine



