OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP to be Presented at Ivoryton Playhouse

Dust off your bellbottoms and crank up the Bob Dylan—Ivoryton Playhouse is taking audiences back to the 1970s with Kate Forgette’s heartwarming and hilarious family comedy Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, opening October 2 and running through October 26.

Set in 1973 Boston, the play follows 19-year-old Linda O’Shea as she navigates the rocky transition from high school to college. Madly in love with her scruffy boyfriend Buzz and dreaming of freedom, Linda is stuck juggling her pesky little sister Becky, her iron-willed father Michael, her kind but distracted mother Jo, and her feminist firebrand Aunt Terri. But when Linda explains “the birds and the bees” to Becky, and their parish priest happens to overhear, holy hell breaks loose. The O’Sheas must scramble to outwit the priest, confound a nosy neighbor, and discover that nothing is more sacred than family.

“This play spoke to me right away,” says Executive Director and show director Jacqueline Hubbard. “The older we get, the more we realize those teenage ‘end of the world’ moments become the stories we laugh about and treasure for the rest of our lives. Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help captures that perfectly.”

This female-centered story is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team, led by Jacqueline Hubbard (director). The design team includes Starlet Jacobs (scenic design), Shyloh-Symone Bailey (audio engineering and sound design), Autum Casey (lighting design), Kat Schorn (props design), and Liz Saylor and Sean Spina (costume design). James Joseph Clark* serves as stage manager.

The talented cast features Rod Brogan*, Rebecka Jones*, Amber Quick*, Maggie Hamel, and Autumn Eliza Sheffy.

*These actors appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.