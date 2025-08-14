OCEAN STATE RENAISSANCE FAIRE Returns To Wakefield August 22–24

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ocean State Renaissance Faire will return for its second annual weekend of revelry August 22–24, 2025, at Saugatucket Park and The Contemporary Theater Company (CTC) in Wakefield, RI. Following the success of last year’s mini-Faire, the event offers sword fighting, costume and rhyming contests, artisan markets, sea shanties, live Dungeons & Dragons, and performances across three stages.

The festivities begin Friday, August 22, at 7:00 p.m. with the 21+ “Revels on the River” kickoff event on CTC’s riverfront patio. Saturday and Sunday, August 23–24, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Faire expands across both sides of the Saugatucket River with pirates, mermaids, live music, crafting workshops, and food vendors, alongside the CTC Tavern serving drinks and live patio entertainment.

Special highlights include The Princess Bride stage scenes and sword fights, and the return of live Dungeons & Dragons inside the theater.

Tickets are $15 for Saturday or Sunday day passes (ages 10+; children under 10 free), $40 general admission or $65 VIP for Friday’s event, with weekend pass options available. Tickets and a full schedule are at osrenfaire.com.