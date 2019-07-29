Northwest Vocal Showcase Comes to the Warner

The Torrington Parks and Recreation Department will present the NORTHWEST VOCAL SHOWCASE FINALS on Saturday, August 17 at 7 pm.

The finalists, who have made it through auditions and two rounds of semi-finals are (in no particular order) Mandi Zontok, Taylor Beckwith, Hali Soulier, Phoenix Whitehill, Brian McKenna, Kayla Beaulieu, David Marcantonio, Kennedy Morris, CJ Barber and Gina Beligni.

At the finals, all of the contestants will perform with the "Opening Night Band." Contestants will sing one song each during the opening round. The top five contestants will move on to the second round that night to sing one final song. The judges will select the top three finalists. Cash prizes and gift certificates will be awarded to the top three winners.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





