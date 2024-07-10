New Paradigm Theatre Unveils Lineup Of Teachers For CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Paradigm Theatre has announced the exceptional team of ten teachers who will be involved in the upcoming production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory this summer.

With a focus on nurturing the talents of teens and youth in the show, these dedicated educators bring a wealth of experience and passion to the rehearsal process onstage and behind the scenes.

Under the direction of Kristin Huffman, Artistic Director, these ten teachers will play an integral role in guiding and supporting the young performers as they bring the beloved story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to life on stage. Their commitment to mentorship and education promises to make this production a truly memorable experience for all involved. "We are thrilled to have such a dynamic and talented group of teachers as behind the scenes as technical folks and on the stage as actors for this production," said Huffman. "Their expertise and enthusiasm will undoubtedly inspire our young performers and contribute to the success of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

The teachers themselves have expressed their eagerness to work with the teens and youth in this production, citing the opportunity to share their passion for the performing arts and make a positive impact on the next generation of talent. (See their quotes below.)

As anticipation continues to build for this exciting summer production (August 9-11), the involvement of these ten skilled educators is sure to elevate the experience for all involved.

Meet the Ten Magical Teachers of NPT's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory below and visit our website for tickets: wwwnptheatre.org

Kyle Gonyea - Role: Willie Wonka - The American Musical and Dramatic Academy, NYC College Level Training in the Performing Arts, Professor of Voice and Associate Academic Department Director of Individual Voice/Musical Theater Division.

"I often say to my AMDA students that, while we get great personal pleasure when performing, we actually do what we do for one simple reason...To touch the lives of others... and I hope that through our collaborative work as we create the magical world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory I can help teach our young artists to realize how much joy and light they will bring to their audience, and how the power of theater makes that possible."

Thomas Gordon - Costume Designer - Maloney High School for 18 years Technology Education (Wood Shop & Robotics)

"I feel like this show allows me to be creative with the kids and show them that you can take something that has been around for a while and breathe new life into it. Allowing the performers to see the design process and just how creative life can be is always a pleasure."

Barbara Distinti - Associate Artistic Dir. & Mike TeeVee's mom - Middle School Theater at Sacred Heart Greenwich

"I love teaching theater because it helps students develop confidence and encourages working together. In the theater everyone has something valuable to contribute - no matter your age or level of experience. We are all still learning from each other. I think the message of Charlie is to embrace your unique qualities and don't try to be what you think others expect of you. Be yourself proudly, be considerate of others and you'll be fine."

Lisa LaRusso- 8-11 year old program director - Norwalk Public Schools/Rowayton Elementary - Grade 2. For 36 years

"The moral of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is karmic: we will all in time experience the consequences of our actions. Someone who acts poorly will have negative consequences, and good things will come to someone who is good." My hopes is that my students, the Oompa-Loompas, can learn a few valuable life lessons from their role in this show.

The Oompa Loompas work harmoniously together under Wonka's leadership. I hope to foster team work and collaboration with this role. The Oompa Loompas look different, and act different than the general public. I want my students to reflect on and understand the importance of respecting cultural diversity, as well as understanding that differences can contribute positively to a community, team, or production. And most of all if you do not know how something works, DO NOT TOUCH IT!

So excited to devour this show with the scrumdiddlyumptious group of children!

Chris Coogan- Musical Director - University and private piano/jazz teacher

"I am a performer with a music career as jazz singer/pianist as well as lots of music directing for church, synagogue, and drama programs like NPT. I also teach the art of jazz piano to private students in my home studio. I have teaching posts at the elementary and university level. I get the privilege to influence young minds. I take it very seriously, and I hope that my students engage in a process of mutual discovery where we discover and grow our skills. Part of growing involves thinking about what can make things better. I try to encourage kids to think critically and make good choices that get them closer to their goals. I've always been impressed with NPT's commitment to grow the next generation of performers and teach them more than just performing but also how to be leaders and thinkers. I'm so excited about Charlie and the chocolate factory. This show is aligned with our values and also so much fun with great music and dancing."

David Cannizzaro- (Role of Mr. Beauregard)- East Shore Middle School, Milford- Grade 6: English/Language Arts (ELA)- 34 years teaching.

"My greatest joy comes from teaching, reading, and performing in musical theater, so I am thrilled to share my passions onstage this summer with such a talented cast of young performers in a musical based on a beloved classic children's book."

Liz Popiel (Set Designer) - Design Professor Emeritus 22 years Western Connecticut State Univ/School of Visual & Performing Arts, Colgate University, Purchase College.

"As an educator, I have always been driven to instill in my students a sense of curiosity and desire to explain and describe things visually. To learn this, students need to observe detail, learn the fundamentals of design, and fine-tune their sense of wonder. New Paradigm does these things every day and I am proud to be part of it this year!"

Kristin Huffman (Director) - University of Hartford (Hartt School) Professor & Private Voice Instructor for 35 years.

"Hiring this many teachers was not intentional...Oh, Strike that, Reverse it....it WAS! I think that as teachers we can see how beneficial working on any artistic endeavor is for the developing mind. NPT was formed with this idea in mind and we tend to attract other teachers who believe it as well."

Blanca Grande: (Choreographer) - St. Theresa Catholic School (Drama/Music)- 15 years as a teacher.

"What I love about still performing and auditioning is I can then use those experiences to help in the growth of my students. Not every student will grow up to be a performer, but they probably will have to stand in front of a large crowd or make their case for something they are passionate about. If I can use the skills I've learned to help my students overcome their greatest challenges, then that is the gift of being an artist and teacher."

Chris Andrade (Master Set Builder and Grandma Georgina) - Choir & Music Technology, Darien High School

"As a teacher in the arts, I love the emphasis on imagination and creativity in this show. Creative expression paired with technical know-how is at the heart of all arts education."

Comments