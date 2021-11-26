New England Music Hall of Fame to Dedicate Concert to Joanne Shenandoah's Memory

On November 27, 2021 the New England Music Hall of Fame (NEMHOF) www.nemhof.com will be hosting the event "The United Gathering". The objective for the event is to unite people harmoniously through music, and while doing so have a food drive for the Groton Food Locker in Groton, Ct. The event will also be paying homage to Native American heritage month.

The event will be dedicated in memory of Grammy Award Winning native American recording artist Joanne Shenandoah http://www.joanneshenandoah.com/ who recently just passed away https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/music/2021/11/24/joanne-shenandoah-native-americas-musical-matriarch-dies-death-obituary/8746742002/

Shenandoah has local ties with national Native American recording artist Steve Daggett www.stevecdaggett.com and with New England Music Hall of Fame inductee / Grammy nominated Joseph Firecrow www.josephfirecrow.com .

The concert and induction ceremony is at St. Mark's Episcopal Church https://stmarksmystic.org/ 15 Pearl St, Mystic, CT 06355 and will begin at 7PM. Emmy and Grammy Award winning Connecticut composer Brian Keane https://briankeanemusic.com/, Ken Dutton (WYE Records), Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame inductee Ken Lyon http://rhodeislandmusichalloffame.com/site/?page_id=410 , and Grammy Nominated Native American Artist Joseph Firecrow www.josephfirecrow.com will be inducted that evening.

They will be joining Blues Legends Muddy Waters, James Cotton, Grammy Award Winning Paula Cole, Rhode Island Legend's James Montgomery, & Duke Robillard in this year's New England Music Hall of Fame Class. The New England Music Hall of Fame was founded in 2019 its mission is to "educate, unite, promote, and preserve the integrity of the New England music scene."

Winsted resident Joseph Firecrow passed away several years ago and performing in his honor will be Thomasina Levy https://thomasinalevy.com/ who won the Native American Music Award www.nativeamericanmusicawards.com for "Walk in Beauty" in 2019 with Firecrow. Also performing that evening is friend and Nammy award winning flautist Michael Longrider.

Hall of fame Blues master Paul Gabriel https://www.paulgabriel.net/ , New England soul singer Bob Orsi, Kay, Renee Gardner, Blues Bee, Jen Morgajna, and endorsed drummer Kathy Steahle http://steahle.com/ will also be performing that evening.