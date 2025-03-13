NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT... is Coming to Yale Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yale Repertory Theatre will present Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members by Mara VÃ©lez MelÃ©ndez, directed by Javier Antonio GonzÃ¡lez. Notes on Killingâ€¦ will be performed April 25â€“May 17 at Yale Repertory Theatre.

The production features scenic design by Patti Panyakaew, costumes by Arthur Wilson, lighting by Yung-Hung Sung å®‹æ°¸é´», sound by Joyce Ciesil, hair design by Matthew Armentrout, projections by Doaa Ouf, dramaturgy by Daria Kerschenbaum and Abraham E.S. Rebollo-Trujillo, technical direction by Cathy Ho ä½•å®¶å¯¶, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and Michael Rossmy, vocal and dialect coaching by Cynthia Santos DeCure, casting by Calleri Jensen Davis, and stage management by Aura Michelle. The cast includes Christine Carmela as Lolita and Samora la Perdida as the Receptionist.Â

About Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members

Early one morning, Lolita, a young Boricua trans woman, arrives at a suspicious (letâ€™s say evil) Wall Street office with a mission: to take down all seven members of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board. Much to her surprise, the receptionist who welcomes her has, more than a story to tell, a show to put on. A revenge saga giving existential drag extravaganza, Mara VÃ©lez MelÃ©ndezâ€™s subversively funny play takes aim at the unelected officials who think they know whatâ€™s best for the peopleâ€”and for our own bodiesâ€”and the elected ones who appoint them.

Production support for Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Membersis provided by Yaleâ€™s Binger Center for New Theatre.

