NOTES ON KILLING SEVEN OVERSIGHT... is Coming to Yale Rep

Yale Repertory Theatre will present Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members by Mara Vélez Meléndez, directed by Javier Antonio González. Notes on Killing… will be performed April 25–May 17 at Yale Repertory Theatre.



The production features scenic design by Patti Panyakaew, costumes by Arthur Wilson, lighting by Yung-Hung Sung 宋永鴻, sound by Joyce Ciesil, hair design by Matthew Armentrout, projections by Doaa Ouf, dramaturgy by Daria Kerschenbaum and Abraham E.S. Rebollo-Trujillo, technical direction by Cathy Ho 何家寶, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and Michael Rossmy, vocal and dialect coaching by Cynthia Santos DeCure, casting by Calleri Jensen Davis, and stage management by Aura Michelle. The cast includes Christine Carmela as Lolita and Samora la Perdida as the Receptionist.

About Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members



Early one morning, Lolita, a young Boricua trans woman, arrives at a suspicious (let’s say evil) Wall Street office with a mission: to take down all seven members of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board. Much to her surprise, the receptionist who welcomes her has, more than a story to tell, a show to put on. A revenge saga giving existential drag extravaganza, Mara Vélez Meléndez’s subversively funny play takes aim at the unelected officials who think they know what’s best for the people—and for our own bodies—and the elected ones who appoint them.

Production support for Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Membersis provided by Yale’s Binger Center for New Theatre.

