NO LOVE SONGS US Premiere to be Presented at Goodspeed Musicals This Fall

Goodspeed Musicals will present the U.S. premiere of the musical No Love Songs as the third production of the 2024 season at The Terris Theatre. No Love Songs takes a heartfelt and humorous look at early parenthood and will play Goodspeed's Terris Theatre from Sept. 27 – Oct. 20.



In a hopeful and empowering tale of modern romance, No Love Songs tells the story of Jessie and Lana―young and in love one second and pregnant the very next. When Jessie is called away to tour with his band in America and post-partum depression sets in for Lana, they must learn to navigate the unique challenges of their new lives as parents. Through a powerful blend of humor, heart and indie rock music, you'll be taken on a journey that captures the essence of love and realities of early parenthood. Developed in Scotland by Dundee Rep and Traverse Theatre and following sold-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in London, see it here first before it heads to New York!



Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton shared, “I am thrilled to offer No Love Songs its first stop in the United States and look forward to bringing this heartfelt new musical centered on the challenges of early motherhood to Terris audiences. We hope this isn't the first collaboration with Dundee Rep, Edinburgh's Traverse Theatre and BPM Theatrical to share universal stories that bring us all closer.”



No Love Songs is from an original idea by Kyle Falconer, lead singer of Scottish indie band sensation The View, and Laura Wilde, his partner. It features songs by Falconer, and a book by Wilde and Johnny McKnight. The production will be directed by Andrew Panton and Tashi Gore.



No Love Songs is produced through Special Association with BPM Theatrical. It was originally produced and developed by Dundee Rep Theatre; Dundee, Scotland.



Opened in 1984 for the development of new musicals, The Terris Theatre is celebrating 40 years and welcoming audiences with a return to a full season of three new musicals. The season opened with the intriguing new musical A Complicated Woman; the summer production will be the zany and madcap new musical Ask for the Moon running July 19 – Aug. 11; and the season will conclude with No Love Songs.



For the past 40 years, The Terris Theatre has been Goodspeed's home for developing fresh, innovative and original new musicals. Many new and reimagined musicals have been developed in Chester, Conn., before moving on to Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tours and other Regional Theatres. Because this is a developmental theatre, the show can change on a day-to-day basis. New scenes are added, songs are moved, costumes are changed, dialogue is tweaked ― all based on audience response and feedback.



Single tickets start at $20. Two show season ticket packages are also available starting at $78 at The Terris Theatre. Tickets are available through the Goodspeed Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10:00 a.m. and weekends at 11:00 a.m., or online at goodspeed.org. For show highlights, exclusive photos, special events and more, visit us at goodspeed.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

