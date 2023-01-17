Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milford Arts Council Presents Award Winning Classical Pianist, Wynona Wang

The performance is Thursday January 19 at 8 pm.

Jan. 17, 2023  
Milford Arts Council Presents Award Winning Classical Pianist, Wynona Wang

The Milford Arts Council, the MAC is celebrating 50 years of service to the greater Milford community presenting and supporting the arts to the public with intimate experiences in theatre, concerts, comedy, exhibits, lectures, dance and writing since 1972.

The MAC is proud to announce a unique presenting partnership with NYC based Concert Artists Guild, CAG, "empowering musicians and launching careers that are sustainable, unique and relevant through mentorship and performance opportunities". The CAG mission perfectly aligns with the MAC's and we look forward to this partnership as a way of bringing emerging performing artists with a focus in classical and jazz music to our Milford stage.

On January 19th the MAC will present award winning classical pianist, Wynona Wang, represented by CAG, for a concert program including: Medtner Sonata "Fairytale" Op 25 No. 1, Beethoven Sonata No 23 "Appassionata" Op. 57, and Lizt Piano Sonata in B Minor, s.178 Ms. Wang is an active performer in China, Europe, and the United States including her New York debut recital at Carnegie Weill Hall during the 2019-2020 season.

Tickets are $22, available at milfordarts.org




Garet&Co Contemporary Dance Presents ECLIPSE Photo
Garet&Co Contemporary Dance Presents ECLIPSE
This February, the award winning contemporary dance company, Garet&Co, is producing their first ever evening length show at the Warner Theatre: 'ECLIPSE.'
Kelli OHara to Perform at Staples Music Departments ALOHA CABARET FUNDRAISER Next Week Photo
Kelli O'Hara to Perform at Staples Music Department's ALOHA CABARET FUNDRAISER Next Week
The Staples Music Department will present the Aloha Cabaret fundraiser on Sunday, January 22nd, at 6:30pm, at Westport Library's state-of-the-art new performance space, where Kelli O'Hara will be a highlight.
QUEEN OF BASEL By Hilary Bettis At TheaterWorks Hartford, February 3-26 Photo
QUEEN OF BASEL By Hilary Bettis At TheaterWorks Hartford, February 3-26
TheaterWorks Hartford, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, presents the New England Premiere of QUEEN OF BASEL by Hilary Bettis.
ECCENTRIC WOMEN OF RIDGEFIELD to be Presented at the Meetinghouse This Month Photo
ECCENTRIC WOMEN OF RIDGEFIELD to be Presented at the Meetinghouse This Month
Eccentric Women of Ridgefield, a joint project of the Ridgefield Theater Barn and the Ridgefield Historical Society, will be presented at The Meetinghouse Sunday, January 29th at 2pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Garet&Co Contemporary Dance Presents ECLIPSEGaret&Co Contemporary Dance Presents ECLIPSE
January 16, 2023

This February, the award winning contemporary dance company, Garet&Co, is producing their first ever evening length show at the Warner Theatre: 'ECLIPSE.'
Kelli O'Hara to Perform at Staples Music Department's ALOHA CABARET FUNDRAISER Next WeekKelli O'Hara to Perform at Staples Music Department's ALOHA CABARET FUNDRAISER Next Week
January 14, 2023

The Staples Music Department will present the Aloha Cabaret fundraiser on Sunday, January 22nd, at 6:30pm, at Westport Library's state-of-the-art new performance space, where Kelli O'Hara will be a highlight.
QUEEN OF BASEL By Hilary Bettis At TheaterWorks Hartford, February 3-26QUEEN OF BASEL By Hilary Bettis At TheaterWorks Hartford, February 3-26
January 13, 2023

TheaterWorks Hartford, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, presents the New England Premiere of QUEEN OF BASEL by Hilary Bettis.
ECCENTRIC WOMEN OF RIDGEFIELD to be Presented at the Meetinghouse This MonthECCENTRIC WOMEN OF RIDGEFIELD to be Presented at the Meetinghouse This Month
January 13, 2023

Eccentric Women of Ridgefield, a joint project of the Ridgefield Theater Barn and the Ridgefield Historical Society, will be presented at The Meetinghouse Sunday, January 29th at 2pm.
Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Spring 2023 Classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CTRegister Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Spring 2023 Classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT
January 13, 2023

Registration is open for Playhouse Theatre Academy's spring 2023 classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT! Classes in Simsbury will take place at Simsmore Square (540 Hopmeadow Street) and classes in Hartford will take place at the 224 EcoSpace (224 Farmington Avenue).
share