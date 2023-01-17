Milford Arts Council Presents Award Winning Classical Pianist, Wynona Wang

The Milford Arts Council, the MAC is celebrating 50 years of service to the greater Milford community presenting and supporting the arts to the public with intimate experiences in theatre, concerts, comedy, exhibits, lectures, dance and writing since 1972.

The MAC is proud to announce a unique presenting partnership with NYC based Concert Artists Guild, CAG, "empowering musicians and launching careers that are sustainable, unique and relevant through mentorship and performance opportunities". The CAG mission perfectly aligns with the MAC's and we look forward to this partnership as a way of bringing emerging performing artists with a focus in classical and jazz music to our Milford stage.

On January 19th the MAC will present award winning classical pianist, Wynona Wang, represented by CAG, for a concert program including: Medtner Sonata "Fairytale" Op 25 No. 1, Beethoven Sonata No 23 "Appassionata" Op. 57, and Lizt Piano Sonata in B Minor, s.178 Ms. Wang is an active performer in China, Europe, and the United States including her New York debut recital at Carnegie Weill Hall during the 2019-2020 season.

Tickets are $22, available at milfordarts.org