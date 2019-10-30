BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Michael McAssey is back at the MAC in downtown Milford CT for a very special Nite Spot Night event! The MAC, located at 40 Railroad Avenue South, is once again turned into a piano bar for one night only on Saturday, November 23rd at 8pm.

With the baby grand piano in the center of the room, patrons will be seated at tables around the room (and even on stage) as acclaimed Broadway actor/pianist Michael "Mac" McAssey sings and plays your favorite show tunes and pop music. Sing along with Mac, or step up to the microphone and sing your best song-Mac can play them all!

Michael is one of cabaret's busiest and most sought-after entertainers, whether as a front- man center stage, or behind the piano in a piano bar. The successful Broadway and television actor made his cabaret debut in 1982 at New York City's famous Duplex in Greenwich Village. McAssey is a winner and three-time nominee of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets Award for Outstanding Male Vocalist.

As an actor he made his Broadway debut in Late Night Comic. In New York City, McAssey has worked on and Off-Broadway ( A Hard Time To Be Single, Sex Tips For Modern Girls, In Gay Company & more) and at Lincoln Center. He co-starred as Herbie in Gypsy (with Tony nominee Sally Mayes), Sondheim's Putting It Together, Edna Turnblad in 2 productions of Hairspray, and as Max Bialystock in three different companies of Mel Brooks' The Producers. Soap fans may remember Michael as blind pianist-singer George Baldwin on CBS-TV's GUIDING LIGHT.

Nite Spot Nights, co-sponsored by Milford Arts Council and Pantochino Productions, feature the hottest stars of New York City's Broadway and cabaret scene. An eclectic collection of unique musical performances, these revues feature the best and most popular top notch artists, bands, comedy, and more. No need to hop on the train to NYC because these 'night club' style evenings of live music come straight from NYC to the repurposed Milford train station venue.

Nite Spots are presented in a cabaret-style listening room at the MAC set with candlelit tables, inviting patrons to BYOEEE - Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment. Wine, beer, soft drinks, and snacks are also available in the Speakeasy Lounge. Come early and enjoy some time before the show. Doors open at 7:30pm The MAC has been called "the sweetest little theatre along the Connecticut coastline," featuring an intimate setting with pitch-perfect acoustics.



For tickets and information, go to https://www.milfordarts.org/macpiano or call 203-878-6647 during office hours, Tuesday- Friday, 10- 5 pm Tickets: $30





