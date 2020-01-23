Mentalist Joshua Kane Will Bring Family-Friendly Psychic Show BORDERS OF THE MIND to The Ridgefield Playhouse

Mentalist Joshua Kane's Borders of the Mind is a family-friendly show for everyone. Kane leads you through a dazzling demonstration of the powers of the mind! In this interactive performance the entire audience experiences simultaneous telepathy and witnesses uncanny feats of lie detection and psychic phenomena. Kane identifies audience members with the special powers to successfully project their own thoughts and tap into their intuition. Prepare to cross the Borders of the Mind with Joshua Kane at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, February 2 at 4pm, part of Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series and Bruce Bennett Nissan Family Series. Check out the Nissan on display the night of the show, courtesy of Bruce Bennett Nissan! The Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone Recipient is Green Chimneys. Additional sponsorship provided by Union Savings Bank. Visit Dimitri's Diner (16 Prospect St, Ridgefield) before or after the show and enjoy 10% off your meal when you show your ticket! Media partner for this event is Macaroni Kid.

Raised in an illegal boarding house and obsessed from an early age with books, magic, spoken word, fire-eating and the theatre, Joshua Kane was destined for a career on the stage, or as an international spy. In the battle of good versus evil Joshua Kane knows that you possibly possess latent psychic ability and extraordinary power. Discover for yourself the powers of your mind! Kane is a classically trained actor who has studied with Stella Adler, Bobby Lewis, the National Shakespeare Conservatory, and Marcel Marceau.

For tickets ($45) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You