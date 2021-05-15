Madison Opera's OPERA IN THE PARK Will Return For Summer 2021

Madison Opera's Opera in the Park 2021 will take place in person in Garner Park in 2021. As always, it is free to attend, thanks to generous sponsors.

Following advice from Public Health Madison & Dane County, and in consultation with Madison Parks, adjustments will be made both onstage and in the audience, so that the concert may be held safely.

Opera in the Park 2021 stars soprano Amanda Majeski, mezzo Rehanna Thelwell, tenor Andrew Stenson, and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen in a program of opera arias, ensembles, and more. In order to allow distancing on the stage, they will be joined by a small ensemble of solo instrumentalists, comprised of Madison-area musicians, led by John DeMain.

Based on current guidelines, audience pods will be marked out with chalk, and the public will be asked to attend with family or friends who are either all fully-vaccinated, or all living in the same household, as defined in the latest Public Health order.

So polish up your light stick conducting skills, put together the perfect picnic basket, and get ready to enjoy the beautiful summer night and music, as we reconnect to shared spaces and experiences.

Learn more at https://www.madisonopera.org/oitp21/.