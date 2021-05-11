Madison Lyric Stage Will Perform an In-Person Evening of Stephen Sondheim in June

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company serving the Connecticut Shoreline, will present The Sun Sits Low: An Evening of Stephen Sondheim in concert on Friday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 12 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 13 at 5:00 p.m. The season kick-off, to be held outdoors under a large tent on the grounds of Madison's Deacon John Grave House, will also feature a nightly silent auction.

The music of Stephen Sondheim, composer of Into the Woods, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Company, Sunday in the Park with George and many others, has always been a favorite with Madison Lyric Stage. The evening will feature a cast of 14 singers, with a combo of musicians, interpreting the magical, urbane, funny and poignant songs from the canon of this prolific Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer.

The evening features some of Sondheim's best-known songs, including Being Alive, Broadway Baby, Comedy Tonight, Losing My Mind, Move On, No One Is Alone, Not A Day Goes By, Send in the Clowns, and more. Marc Deaton directs.

"As we resume public performances after a year of being away, we return to the music we presented at our very first concert, with an evening of some of Sondheim's most loved songs,' said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. "We are thrilled to be able to present our entire season outdoors, where we can ensure the health and safety of our audiences, cast and crew. We are also proud to welcome technical director Tom Janus, who promises to enhance the lighting, sound and scenic design of our productions this year."

A highlight of each evening will be a silent auction featuring: vacation packages, apartment stays, private dinners, theater and concert tickets and great area merchandise.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $50 and can be purchased by visiting madisonlyricstage.org or by calling 203-215-6329. The Deacon John Grave House is located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.

Connecticut Covid Safety Guidelines will be in effect, including socially-distanced seating and face masks for audience members.

Madison Lyric Stage previously announced that its 2021 mainstage season will be presented entirely outdoors and will include: The Sun Sits Low: An Evening of Stephen Sondheim in June; the landmark Mart Crowley play The Boys in the Band in July; and a double bill of Puccini's Suor Angelica and Schoenberg's Erwartung in September.

Madison Lyric Stage is offering money-saving subscriptions for its three mainstage shows. Season ticket bundles are currently available for a limited time for $120 (a savings of $30 over the individual ticket price for all three shows). Subscription purchasers will need to select their dates in advance, but will be able to change them. 2020 subscriptions that were not able to be used last year will rollover to 2021.

Tenting for Madison Lyric Stage's 2021 outdoor season is being supplied by Taylor Rental of Branford and Orange.

Madison Lyric Stage is supported in part by generous gifts from The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, Guilford Savings Bank, the Maureen E. and Peter F. Dalton Fund of The Madison Foundation, and the New Alliance Foundation, along with support from the Connecticut Office of the Arts, which also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

Madison Lyric Stage is an award-winning, non-profit arts collective serving the Connecticut shoreline. Its mission is to expand participation in the arts by presenting accessible, inclusive and affordable professional-quality opera, musical theater and drama. Past productions include: A Little Night Music, Agnes of God, Blithe Spirit, Company, Evita, Godspell, Hansel and Gretel, Into the Woods, Jesus Christ Superstar, Macbeth, Of Mice and Men, Peter Grimes, Salome, The Glass Menagerie, The Turn of the Screw, and many others.

For more information about Madison Lyric Stage, visit madisonlyricstage.org.