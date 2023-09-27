MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE Returns to the Palace Theater in November

The performance is on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE Returns to the Palace Theater in November

The world’s number one touring ABBA tribute returns to the Palace Theater in Waterbury on Thursday, November 2, 2023. MANIA formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out theaters and concert halls internationally ever since.                                                            

MANIA: the ABBA Tribute has successfully toured every continent in the world and has played over 3,000 live concerts in over 35 countries. Recent highlights included a second run in London’s West End where the show performed for a month in the iconic Shaftesbury Theatre, London in May 2021. The show also enjoyed an 80 date sell-out USA National tour in 2022/2023, MANIA continues in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish ’Supergroup’ to millions of fans, old and new!                                                            

Featuring an extraordinary cast of talented musicians and performers, MANIA: the ABBA Tribute delivers an authentic and unforgettable tribute to the legendary Swedish band that has captured the hearts of fans for generations. With stunning costumes, energetic choreography, and impeccable musicianship, MANIA: the ABBA Tribute recreates the magic of ABBA's music in all its glory. From "Dancing Queen" to "Waterloo," "Mamma Mia" to "Take a Chance on Me," the band performs all of ABBA's greatest hits with passion and precision, transporting audiences back to the disco era of the 1970s.                                                                    

The iconic Swedish pop group, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their breakthrough hit single "Waterloo" in 2024 and MANIA can’t wait to share the joy of this huge milestone!                                     

The upcoming tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of ABBA and lovers of great music. With stunning visuals, electrifying performances, and all of ABBA's greatest hits, MANIA: the ABBA Tribute is a hit with audiences worldwide and Maniacs who return every year!                                            

If you’re looking for an excuse to party, reminisce or simply be entertained by the best music ever, then call the box office at 203-346-2000 or visit Click Here.                          




