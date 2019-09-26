Long Wharf Theatre Announces Cast and Creative for ON THE GROUNDS OF BELONGING

Long Wharf Theatre announces dates, complete casting and the complete creative team for the first production in the 19-20 Season, On the Grounds of Belonging, written by Ricardo Pérez González and directed by David Mendizábal. Performances begin on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 for a limited run through November 3, 2019. Opening night is set for Wednesday, October 16 on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre (222 Sargent Drive, New Haven, CT). On The Grounds Of Belonging is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

On the Grounds of Belonging follows lovers Russell and Thomas as they try to find and keep love during the height of Jim Crow in Houston, TX. A chance encounter at the local Blacks-only Gold Room leads to a forbidden romance that could destroy them both. The play is timeless in its telling as well as its subject matter. The themes are all too present today and continue to replay in the daily news cycle.

"I first learned of this play a few years ago while it was early in its development. I am delighted that Long Wharf is able to produce the world premiere." stated artistic director Jacob Padrón. "It is an old-fashioned love story about two men, led by love, who are having to navigate the perils of 1950's Jim Crow-era Texas. We see them endeavoring to come together despite the giant obstacles they must face due to race, racism, and homophobia. Ricardo is truly a star on the rise, who is building a body of work that is the future of American theatre."

The cast will feature Craig Bockhorn (Mooney Fitzpatrick), Jeremiah Clapp (Thomas Aston), Tracey Conyer Lee (Tanya Starr), Blake Morris (Henry Stanfield), Thomas Silcott (Hugh Williams), Calvin Leon Smith (Russell Montgomery).

The creative team includes set design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, lighting design by Cha See and sound design by Mauricio Escamilla. UnkleDave's Fight-House serves as Fight/Intimacy Director, Bianca Hooi serves as Production Stage Manager, Amy Patricia Stern as Assistant Stage Manager, and casting is by Calleri Casting.

Long Wharf Theatre is dedicated to reinstating daily post-show conversations after all performances (except opening night), as well as a symposium featuring local guest speakers, on Sunday, October 27. Please check longwharf.org for updates on post-show conversations as well as additional programming surrounding the show.

Tickets start at $26 and can be purchased online at longwharf.org, by calling 203.787.4282, or by visiting the box office. Student AnyTime Passes (four for $80 or five for $100) can be purchased with a valid student ID. For group ticket sales, contact groups@longwharf.org or call 203.772.8202. Performances occur at Long Wharf Theatre, on the Claire Tow Stage in the C. Newton Schenck III Theatre, located at 222 Sargent, New Haven, CT. The Friday, October 25 performance will offer open captioning.





