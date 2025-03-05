Little Theatre Of Manchester To Present Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 - THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Based on the classic comedy, 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is set to clock in at Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) from April 10 through 27. Featuring music and lyrics by the legendary Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL will sing, dance and plot revenge at the historic Cheney Hall (177 Hartford Road, Manchester) with tickets on sale now at CheneyHall.org or by calling (860) 647-9824.

The 20th Century Fox film starring Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda became a sensation in 1980 by subverting the male-centered workplace dynamic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Mr. Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. With a bright new book by Resnick and brand new songs by Parton - plus the smash hit title song - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL is certain to have audiences applauding overtime.

The cast features Emily Grant as Doralee, Meagan Hayes as Judy, and Sloane Williams as Violet. Ian Lynch-Passarelli plays the malevolent boss Franklin Hart, Jr. and Grace Michalowski plays Roz, the office snitch. The balance of the cast includes Ashley Avola, Teagan D'Addeo, Krystina Diaz, Giovanni Esposito, Dave Gorman, Nathan Holbrook, Trish Neild-Barry, Aaron Reynolds, Cecilia Stallone, Bill Taylor, Steven Tucker, Amanda Rae Wenthen, Mena Wyman, and Carolyn Yakaitis.

The production is directed by Jane Cerosky, assistant directed by Julie Corrales, and features musical direction by Marc Sokolson, choreography by Sarah Rose Stack, and stage management by Drusilla Carter. The design team consists of Shawn Procuniar (set), Shannon Gwozdz (costumes), Ron Schallack (sound), and Carol Eckert, Karen Sheridan and Ellie Stargardter (props).

Tickets for 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL are $22 to $40 with discounts available for students, seniors and military. Performances are April 10 through 27 on Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm. There are added performances on Thursday, April 10 at 7:30pm and Saturday, April 19 at 2pm. Please note there will be no Sunday matinee on April 20 due to the Easter Holiday. Performances will be held at Cheney Hall (177 Hartford Road, Manchester) with tickets on sale now at CheneyHall.org or by calling (860) 647-9824.

Comments