Latanya Farrell Will Return to Playhouse On Park

Tickets are NOW ON SALE for this show of song, stories, and memories of seasons past! Latanya Farrell is back by popular demand at Playhouse on Park for this unforgettable event on Sunday, December 22, 2019. There will be two shows: 2pm and 7pm. Celebrating the magic of the holidays season, this event is sure to fill your heart with all the joy and hope that the holidays bring. The show features the incredible vocal-stylings of CT Star Search champion Latanya Farrell with a full ensemble of musicians, and of course, will include sing-alongs and something for the whole family to enjoy!

Tickets are $25, Reserved Seating. This event is BYOB!

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.





